United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced net income for the second quarter of $66.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $91.6 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.18 or 42% from the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.17 or 22%, from the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease is largely attributable to a $13.6 million provision release in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a $5.6 million provision expense in the second quarter of 2022. Quarter highlights include 6.3% annualized loan growth, 22 basis points of net interest margin expansion, a modest reserve build to 1.05% of loans and an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 56.6%, or 53.2% on an operating basis, which excludes the effect of merger-related and other charges.



United’s second quarter return on assets (ROA) was 1.08% and return on common equity was 9.31%. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.17% and its return on tangible common equity was 14.20%. Excluding merger-related and other charges United’s pre-tax, pre-provision ROA was 1.60% for the quarter.

Total loans increased by $225 million during the quarter. Excluding the effect of PPP, core organic loan growth was 7.0% annualized. Deposits decreased by $183 million or 0.9%. United’s cost of deposits was up only 2 basis points to 0.08% while the average yield on interest-earning assets was up 24 basis points to 3.34%.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong core performance. We had solid organic loan growth, which was within our expected long-term range for growth. Asset quality remained exceptional.” Harton continued, “From a strategic perspective, we are excited about our merger agreement with Progress Financial Corporation. We are confident that Progress and United will be a great cultural fit. David Nast and his team have built an outstanding organization focused on dynamic growth markets in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.”

He further stated, “Sadly, we also are grieving the passing of DeVan Ard. DeVan founded Reliant Bank in 2006, and due to his capable leadership and his team of talented bankers, Reliant received many accolades and was recognized as one of the top places to work and a top performing community bank. Those accomplishments, along with much more, are a tribute to an exceptional career and a life well lived. DeVan was an incredible partner and we were fortunate to have him as part of the United team. He put his all into making our partnership successful and we could not be more appreciative. We will miss him greatly. John Wilson, Reliant’s President, will now step into the role as our Tennessee State President. John has been instrumental during our integration process and will be an outstanding leader going forward.”

Harton concluded, “We remain very positive about United’s performance during the second half of 2022. We continue to see strong pipelines for business growth across our markets. We also have a high-quality balance sheet and business mix that we believe will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $66.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $91.6 million

EPS decreased by 22% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 16% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2022, EPS increased 42% on a GAAP basis and 32% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.08%, or 1.17% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.49%, or 1.60% when excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 9.31%

Return on tangible common equity of 14.20% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $5.6 million, which increased the allowance for credit losses to 1.05% of loans from 1.02% in the first quarter

Net recoveries of $1.1 million, or 0.03 basis points of average loans

Loan production of $1.5 billion, resulting in annualized core loan growth, excluding the impact of PPP, of 7.0%, for the quarter

Core transaction deposits were down $156.2 million or 0.9% for the quarter

Net interest income increased by $15.1 million, or 9.2%, on a linked quarter basis as solid loan growth and a positive mix change combined with a wider net interest margin

Net interest margin of 3.19% was up 22 basis points from the first quarter, mainly due to increasing interest rates

Mortgage closings of $498.5 million and mortgage rate locks of $597.3 million, compared to $679.9 million and $701.7 million, respectively, for the same quarter a year ago

Noninterest income was down $5.5 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a $4.3 million less of a positive MSR valuation in the second quarter as compared to the first; specifically, there was a $2.1 million increase in the MSR valuation in the second quarter compared with a $6.4 million increase in the first quarter

Noninterest expenses increased by $1.5 million compared to the first quarter, as compensation merit increases were partially offset by Reliant cost savings

Efficiency ratio of 56.6%, or 53.2% on an operating basis

Nonperforming assets of 0.14% of total assets, a decrease of 3 basis points from March 31, 2022

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.21 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 11% year-over-year

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Second Quarter

2022 - 2021

Change

For the Six Months Ended June 30, YTD 2022 - 2021 Change

Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2022 2021 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 187,378 $ 171,059 $ 143,768 $ 147,675 $ 145,809 $ 358,437 $ 287,351 Interest expense 8,475 7,267 6,213 6,636 7,433 15,742 16,911 Net interest revenue 178,903 163,792 137,555 141,039 138,376 29 % 342,695 270,440 27 % Provision for (release of) credit losses 5,604 23,086 (647 ) (11,034 ) (13,588 ) 28,690 (25,869 ) Noninterest income 33,458 38,973 37,177 40,095 35,841 (7 ) 72,431 80,546 (10 ) Total revenue 206,757 179,679 175,379 192,168 187,805 10 386,436 376,855 3 Noninterest expenses 120,790 119,275 109,156 96,749 95,540 26 240,065 190,734 26 Income before income tax expense 85,967 60,404 66,223 95,419 92,265 (7 ) 146,371 186,121 (21 ) Income tax expense 19,125 12,385 14,204 21,603 22,005 (13 ) 31,510 42,155 (25 ) Net income 66,842 48,019 52,019 73,816 70,260 (5 ) 114,861 143,966 (20 ) Merger-related and other charges 7,143 9,016 9,912 1,437 1,078 16,159 2,621 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (328 ) (246 ) (3,538 ) (581 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 $ 74,925 $ 71,092 2 $ 127,482 $ 146,006 (13 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 $ 84,385 $ 78,677 16 $ 175,061 $ 160,252 9 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 (22 ) $ 1.04 $ 1.60 (35 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.66 0.50 0.64 0.83 0.79 (16 ) 1.16 1.62 (28 ) Cash dividends declared 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.19 11 0.42 0.38 11 Book value 23.96 24.38 23.63 23.25 22.81 5 23.96 22.81 5 Tangible book value (3) 16.68 17.08 18.42 18.68 18.49 (10 ) 16.68 18.49 (10 ) Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 14.26 % 14.08 % 8.07 % 14.71 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 10.10 7.83 10.74 14.48 14.25 8.98 14.92 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 14.20 11.00 13.93 18.23 17.81 12.62 18.72 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.08 0.78 0.96 1.48 1.46 0.93 1.54 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.17 0.89 1.10 1.50 1.48 1.03 1.56 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.70 1.64 1.43 1.72 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.60 1.52 1.40 1.73 1.67 1.56 1.75 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.19 2.97 2.81 3.12 3.19 3.08 3.20 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 56.58 57.43 62.12 53.11 54.53 57.00 54.04 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 53.23 53.09 56.48 52.33 53.92 53.16 53.30 Equity to total assets 10.95 11.06 10.61 10.89 11.04 10.95 11.04 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.59 7.72 8.09 8.53 8.71 7.59 8.71 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 34,428 $ 40,816 $ 32,855 $ 45,335 $ 46,347 (26 ) $ 34,428 $ 46,347 (26 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans 136,925 132,805 102,532 99,620 111,616 23 136,925 111,616 23 Allowance for credit losses - total 153,042 146,369 113,524 110,875 122,460 153,042 122,460 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (1,069 ) 2,978 248 551 (456 ) 1,909 (761 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.05 1.02 0.97 0.99 1.08 1.05 1.08 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) (0.03 ) 0.08 0.01 0.02 (0.02 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) NPAs to total assets 0.14 0.17 0.16 0.23 0.25 0.14 0.25 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 11,191 $ 11,391 28 $ 14,541 $ 11,391 28 Investment securities 6,683 6,410 5,653 5,335 4,928 36 6,683 4,928 36 Total assets 24,213 24,374 20,947 19,481 18,896 28 24,213 18,896 28 Deposits 20,873 21,056 18,241 16,865 16,328 28 20,873 16,328 28 Shareholders’ equity 2,651 2,695 2,222 2,122 2,086 27 2,651 2,086 27 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 106,034 106,025 89,350 86,559 86,665 22 106,034 86,665 22

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 For the Six Months Ended

June 30, Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2022 2021 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 120,790 $ 119,275 $ 109,156 $ 96,749 $ 95,540 $ 240,065 $ 190,734 Merger-related and other charges (7,143 ) (9,016 ) (9,912 ) (1,437 ) (1,078 ) (16,159 ) (2,621 ) Noninterest expenses - operating $ 113,647 $ 110,259 $ 99,244 $ 95,312 $ 94,462 $ 223,906 $ 188,113 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 73,816 $ 70,260 $ 114,861 $ 143,966 Merger-related and other charges 7,143 9,016 9,912 1,437 1,078 16,159 2,621 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (328 ) (246 ) (3,538 ) (581 ) Net income - operating $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 $ 74,925 $ 71,092 $ 127,482 $ 146,006 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 73,816 $ 70,260 $ 114,861 $ 143,966 Income tax expense 19,125 12,385 14,204 21,603 22,005 31,510 42,155 Provision for (release of) credit losses 5,604 23,086 (647 ) (11,034 ) (13,588 ) 28,690 (25,869 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 $ 84,385 $ 78,677 $ 175,061 $ 160,252 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 1.04 $ 1.60 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.01 0.01 0.12 0.02 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.66 $ 0.50 $ 0.64 $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 1.16 $ 1.62 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 23.96 $ 24.38 $ 23.63 $ 23.25 $ 22.81 $ 23.96 $ 22.81 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.28 ) (7.30 ) (5.21 ) (4.57 ) (4.32 ) (7.28 ) (4.32 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.68 $ 17.08 $ 18.42 $ 18.68 $ 18.49 $ 16.68 $ 18.49 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 14.26 % 14.08 % 8.07 % 14.71 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.79 1.03 1.42 0.22 0.17 0.91 0.21 Return on common equity - operating 10.10 7.83 10.74 14.48 14.25 8.98 14.92 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.10 3.17 3.19 3.75 3.56 3.64 3.80 Return on tangible common equity - operating 14.20 % 11.00 % 13.93 % 18.23 % 17.81 % 12.62 % 18.72 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.48 % 1.46 % 0.93 % 1.54 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.02 Return on assets - operating 1.17 % 0.89 % 1.10 % 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.03 % 1.56 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.48 % 1.46 % 0.93 % 1.54 % Income tax expense 0.32 0.20 0.26 0.45 0.47 0.26 0.46 (Release of) provision for credit losses 0.09 0.39 (0.01 ) (0.23 ) (0.29 ) 0.24 (0.28 ) Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.70 1.64 1.43 1.72 Merger-related and other charges 0.11 0.15 0.19 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.60 % 1.52 % 1.40 % 1.73 % 1.67 % 1.56 % 1.75 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.58 % 57.43 % 62.12 % 53.11 % 54.53 % 57.00 % 54.04 % Merger-related and other charges (3.35 ) (4.34 ) (5.64 ) (0.78 ) (0.61 ) (3.84 ) (0.74 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 53.23 % 53.09 % 56.48 % 52.33 % 53.92 % 53.16 % 53.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.95 % 11.06 % 10.61 % 10.89 % 11.04 % 10.95 % 11.04 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.96 ) (2.94 ) (2.06 ) (1.87 ) (1.82 ) (2.96 ) (1.82 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.46 ) (0.49 ) (0.51 ) (0.40 ) (0.51 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.59 % 7.72 % 8.09 % 8.53 % 8.71 % 7.59 % 8.71 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans reconciliation Allowance for credit losses - total to loans (GAAP) 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.08 % Effect of PPP loans — — — 0.01 0.04 — 0.04 Allowance for credit losses - total to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.12 % 1.05 % 1.12 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

2022 2021 Linked

Quarter

Change

Year over

Year

Change

(in millions) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,681 $ 2,638 $ 2,322 $ 2,149 $ 2,149 $ 43 $ 532 Income producing commercial RE 3,273 3,328 2,601 2,542 2,550 (55 ) 723 Commercial & industrial 2,243 2,302 1,822 1,729 1,762 (59 ) 481 Paycheck protection program 10 34 88 150 472 (24 ) (462 ) Commercial construction 1,514 1,482 1,015 947 927 32 587 Equipment financing 1,211 1,148 1,083 1,017 969 63 242 Total commercial 10,932 10,932 8,931 8,534 8,829 — 2,103 Residential mortgage 1,997 1,826 1,638 1,533 1,473 171 524 Home equity lines of credit 801 778 694 661 661 23 140 Residential construction 381 368 359 321 289 13 92 Manufactured housing 287 269 — — — 18 287 Consumer 143 143 138 142 139 — 4 Total loans $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 11,191 $ 11,391 $ 225 $ 3,150 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 3,960 $ 3,879 $ 3,778 $ 3,732 $ 3,729 $ 81 $ 231 South Carolina 2,377 2,323 2,235 2,145 2,107 54 270 North Carolina 2,006 1,879 1,895 1,427 1,374 127 632 Tennessee 2,621 2,661 373 383 394 (40 ) 2,227 Florida 1,235 1,208 1,148 1,113 1,141 27 94 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,342 2,366 2,331 2,391 2,646 (24 ) (304 ) Total loans $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 11,191 $ 11,391 $ 225 $ 3,150





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2022

2021 Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 1,876 $ 4,590 $ 2,714 Income producing RE 7,074 7,220 7,588 Commercial & industrial 4,548 6,227 5,429 Commercial construction 208 401 343 Equipment financing 3,249 2,540 1,741 Total commercial 16,955 20,978 17,815 Residential mortgage 12,228 13,024 13,313 Home equity lines of credit 933 1,183 1,212 Residential construction 198 212 420 Manufactured housing 2,804 2,507 — Consumer 25 40 52 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 33,143 37,944 32,812 Nonaccrual loans held for sale 317 2,033 — OREO and repossessed assets 968 839 43 Total NPAs $ 34,428 $ 40,816 $ 32,855





2022 2021 Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans(1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (1,496 ) (0.23 )% $ (45 ) (0.01 )% $ (255 ) (0.04 )% Income producing RE (116 ) (0.01 ) (290 ) (0.04 ) (98 ) (0.01 ) Commercial & industrial (302 ) (0.05 ) 2,929 0.51 339 0.07 Commercial construction (144 ) (0.04 ) (373 ) (0.10 ) (354 ) (0.14 ) Equipment financing 907 0.31 267 0.10 781 0.29 Total commercial (1,151 ) (0.04 ) 2,488 0.09 413 0.02 Residential mortgage (51 ) (0.01 ) (97 ) (0.02 ) (169 ) (0.04 ) Home equity lines of credit (346 ) (0.18 ) (81 ) (0.04 ) (118 ) (0.07 ) Residential construction (76 ) (0.08 ) (23 ) (0.03 ) (17 ) (0.02 ) Manufactured housing 135 0.20 164 0.25 — — Consumer 420 1.18 527 1.48 139 0.39 Total $ (1,069 ) (0.03 ) $ 2,978 0.08 $ 248 0.01 (1)Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 238,310 $ 144,244 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 977,397 2,147,266 Federal funds and other short-term investments — 27,000 Cash and cash equivalents 1,215,707 2,318,510 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,960,285 4,496,824 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,431,138 and $1,148,804, respectively) 2,722,475 1,156,098 Loans held for sale 40,678 44,109 Loans and leases held for investment 14,541,230 11,760,346 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (136,925 ) (102,532 ) Loans and leases, net 14,404,305 11,657,814 Premises and equipment, net 286,248 245,296 Bank owned life insurance 299,104 217,713 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 782,544 472,407 Other assets 501,662 338,000 Total assets $ 24,213,008 $ 20,946,771 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 8,155,494 $ 6,956,981 NOW and interest-bearing demand 4,543,722 4,252,209 Money market 4,839,565 4,183,354 Savings 1,513,656 1,215,779 Time 1,654,704 1,442,498 Brokered 165,942 190,358 Total deposits 20,873,083 18,241,179 Long-term debt 324,371 247,360 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 364,266 235,987 Total liabilities 21,561,720 18,724,526 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, $25,000 per share

liquidation preference 96,422 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

106,033,960 and 89,349,826 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively 106,034 89,350 Common stock issuable; 578,251 and 595,705 shares, respectively 11,448 11,288 Capital surplus 2,304,608 1,721,007 Retained earnings 396,970 330,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (264,194 ) (26,476 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,651,288 2,222,245 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,213,008 $ 20,946,771





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021

Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 155,266 $ 128,058 $ 302,007 $ 253,784 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,539, $2,255, $5,194 and $4,405,

respectively 30,425 17,542 54,090 32,990 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 1,687 209 2,340 577 Total interest revenue 187,378 145,809 358,437 287,351 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,163 1,382 3,632 2,868 Money market 1,515 1,355 2,527 3,159 Savings 87 53 159 102 Time 537 830 1,115 2,710 Deposits 4,302 3,620 7,433 8,839 Short-term borrowings — — — 2 Long-term debt 4,173 3,813 8,309 8,070 Total interest expense 8,475 7,433 15,742 16,911 Net interest revenue 178,903 138,376 342,695 270,440 Provision for (release of) credit losses 5,604 (13,588 ) 28,690 (25,869 ) Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 173,299 151,964 314,005 296,309 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 10,005 8,335 19,075 15,905 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 6,971 11,136 23,123 33,708 Wealth management fees 5,985 3,822 11,880 7,327 Gains from sales of other loans, net 3,800 4,123 6,998 5,153 Lending and loan servicing fees 1,586 2,085 4,572 4,245 Securities gains (losses), net 46 41 (3,688 ) 41 Other 5,065 6,299 10,471 14,167 Total noninterest income 33,458 35,841 72,431 80,546 Total revenue 206,757 187,805 386,436 376,855 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 69,233 59,414 140,239 119,999 Communications and equipment 9,675 7,408 18,923 14,611 Occupancy 8,865 7,078 18,243 14,034 Advertising and public relations 2,300 1,493 3,788 2,692 Postage, printing and supplies 1,999 1,618 4,118 3,440 Professional fees 5,402 4,928 9,849 9,162 Lending and loan servicing expense 3,047 3,181 5,413 6,058 Outside services - electronic banking 2,947 2,285 5,470 4,503 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 2,267 1,901 4,440 3,797 Amortization of intangibles 1,736 929 3,529 1,914 Merger-related and other charges 7,143 1,078 16,159 2,621 Other 6,176 4,227 9,894 7,903 Total noninterest expenses 120,790 95,540 240,065 190,734 Income before income taxes 85,967 92,265 146,371 186,121 Income tax expense 19,125 22,005 31,510 42,155 Net income 66,842 70,260 114,861 143,966 Preferred stock dividends 1,719 1,719 3,438 3,438 Earnings allocated to participating securities 362 432 596 894 Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,761 $ 68,109 $ 110,827 $ 139,634 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.78 $ 1.04 $ 1.60 Diluted 0.61 0.78 1.04 1.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 106,610 87,289 106,580 87,306 Diluted 106,716 87,421 106,697 87,443





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $ 14,382,324 $ 155,184 4.33 % $ 11,616,802 $ 127,458 4.40 % Taxable securities(3) 6,436,992 27,886 1.73 4,242,297 15,287 1.44 Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 490,659 3,410 2.78 388,609 3,030 3.12 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,302,935 2,066 0.64 1,292,026 1,055 0.33 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 22,612,910 188,546 3.34 17,539,734 146,830 3.36 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (135,392 ) (128,073 ) Cash and due from banks 203,291 152,443 Premises and equipment 286,417 225,017 Other assets(3) 1,286,107 1,002,634 Total assets $ 24,253,333 $ 18,791,755 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,561,162 2,163 0.19 $ 3,428,009 1,382 0.16 Money market 5,019,420 1,515 0.12 3,814,960 1,355 0.14 Savings 1,496,414 87 0.02 1,080,267 53 0.02 Time 1,671,632 491 0.12 1,548,487 899 0.23 Brokered time deposits 65,081 46 0.28 64,332 (69 ) (0.43 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 12,813,709 4,302 0.13 9,936,055 3,620 0.15 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 66 — — 111 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — — — — Long-term debt 324,301 4,173 5.16 285,389 3,813 5.36 Total borrowed funds 324,367 4,173 5.16 285,500 3,813 5.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,138,076 8,475 0.26 10,221,555 7,433 0.29 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,025,947 6,196,045 Other liabilities 397,890 314,130 Total liabilities 21,561,913 16,731,730 Shareholders' equity 2,691,420 2,060,025 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,253,333 $ 18,791,755 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 180,071 $ 139,397 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.08 % 3.07 % Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.19 % 3.19 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $271 million in 2022 and pretax unrealized gains of $28.6 million in 2021 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $ 14,308,585 $ 301,821 4.25 % $ 11,525,363 $ 252,580 4.42 % Taxable securities(3) 6,142,723 48,896 1.59 3,932,545 28,585 1.45 Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 500,750 6,976 2.79 380,370 5,918 3.11 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,604,995 3,086 0.39 1,324,776 2,277 0.34 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 22,557,053 360,779 3.22 17,163,054 289,360 3.40 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (124,384 ) (135,845 ) Cash and due from banks 184,751 146,401 Premises and equipment 281,842 223,224 Other assets(3) 1,329,359 1,012,896 Total assets $ 24,228,621 $ 18,409,730 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,613,838 3,632 0.16 $ 3,379,794 2,868 0.17 Money market 5,064,866 2,527 0.10 3,774,201 3,159 0.17 Savings 1,466,812 159 0.02 1,035,176 102 0.02 Time 1,715,022 1,025 0.12 1,595,196 2,487 0.31 Brokered time deposits 72,048 90 0.25 69,765 223 0.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 12,932,586 7,433 0.12 9,854,132 8,839 0.18 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 337 — — 62 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 1,657 2 0.24 Long-term debt 321,663 8,309 5.21 301,193 8,070 5.40 Total borrowed funds 322,000 8,309 5.20 302,912 8,072 5.37 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,254,586 15,742 0.24 10,157,044 16,911 0.34 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,847,284 5,896,882 Other liabilities 388,162 313,374 Total liabilities 21,490,032 16,367,300 Shareholders' equity 2,738,589 2,042,430 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,228,621 $ 18,409,730 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 345,037 $ 272,449 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.98 % 3.06 % Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.08 % 3.20 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $175 million in 2022 and pretax unrealized gains of $43.4 million in 2021, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. As of June 30, 2022, United had $24.2 billion in assets and 195 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United earned the coveted award. Forbes recognized United as one of the top ten World’s Best Banks in 2022. Forbes also included United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to potential benefits of the Progress merger, and the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support for business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Progress acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of the Progress acquisition, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a delay in closing the Progress acquisition or the termination of the merger agreement, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the shareholders of Progress, (5) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the acquisition of Progress may be greater than anticipated, (6) the ability of United to obtain required governmental approvals of the Progress acquisition, (7) reputational risk and the reaction of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the acquisition of Progress, (8) the failure of the closing conditions in the Progress merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, (9) the risks relating to the integration of Progress’ operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (10) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the acquisition of Progress, (11) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (12) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (13) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the acquisition of Progress, and (14) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s (and in the case of the prospective acquisition of Progress, Progress’) ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United or Progress to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United or Progress.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Important Information for Shareholders and Investors

In connection with the prospective acquisition of Progress, United has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement of Progress to be sent to Progress’ shareholders seeking their approval of the merger agreement and merger with United. The registration statement also contains the prospectus of United to register the shares of United common stock to be issued in connection with the Progress acquisition. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF PROGRESS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS IS A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY UNITED OR PROGRESS WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THOSE OTHER DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT UNITED, PROGRESS AND THE MERGER OF PROGRESS AND UNITED.

The registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC may be obtained for free at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from United at the “Investor Relations” section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com or from Progress at the “Investor Relations” section of Progress’ website at www.myprogressbank.com. Copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will also be made available, free of charge, by contacting United Community Banks, Inc., P.O. Box 398, Blairsville, GA 30514, Attn: Jefferson Harralson, Telephone: (864) 240-6208, or Progress Financial Corp., 201 Williams Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35801, Attn: Dabsey Maxwell, Telephone: (256) 319-3641.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This communication is also not a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed merger of Progress with United or otherwise.

Participants in the Transaction

United and Progress, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers, under the rules of the SEC may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Progress’ shareholders in favor of the approval of the merger agreement and the merger of Progress and United. Information about the directors and officers of United and their ownership of United common stock can be found in United’s definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on April 6, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Progress and their ownership of Progress’ capital stock, as well as information regarding the interests of other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction, may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the Merger with. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants will also be included in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the Merger. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described above.

