LifeStance to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its second quarter earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss first quarter results on August 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 3842667, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.