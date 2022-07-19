SYNLawn Saskatchewan Celebrates 15 Years as a Premier Distributor of Artificial Turf

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn Saskatchewan, a family-owned business and the premier installer of artificial landscape systems, announced they've been offering synthetic grass to Regina, Saskatoon, and other surrounding areas of the province for 15 years. Their business is an official distributor of SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America.

"We're proud to have been the first business in our region to offer artificial turf," said David Herbison, owner of SYNLawn Saskatchewan. "For the past 15 years, we've prided ourselves on our dedication and expertise in every project we've worked on, and on providing the highest level of certified installation practices required. We look forward to serving our community for many more years to come."

Since 2007, David and his team of installation experts have installed more than one thousand residential and commercial landscaping projects in the area. A recent project was an 18-hole minigolf course for a small town that included accompanying landscaping and a traditional style putting green with fringe. As a distributor of SYNLawn products, they offer the cleanest and safest turf on the market made with Super Yarn™ technology. This innovative technology offers unique additives for artificial turf such as Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill® IR Reflective (IR) and StatBlock® Anti-Static. Plus, SYNLawn's products are the most sustainable turf available in the industry since they have over 10 USDA-certified offerings and systems, including soy, sugarcane, and renewable infill. The artificial grass product categories SYNLawn Saskatchewan offers are Agility Training and Track, Backyard Courts, Dogs and Pets, Golf and Putting Greens, Lawn and Landscapes, Playground, Poured in Place and Roof, Deck and Patios.

"We are thankful to have David Herbison and his family-owned business as part of our distributor network," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "We are proud to provide Canadians with the greenest turf available through our partnership with SYNLawn Saskatchewan.

For more information about SYNLawn Saskatchewan, visit www.synlawn.ca/saskatchewan, or call (306) 530-6891. Their office is located at 27 Cowie Road in Regina. Hours are by appointment only.

SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients and consumer-conscious additives to meet customers' wide range of needs. SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

