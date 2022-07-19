AlumaSafway & LDC Ventures, a Haisla Nation member business, announce joint venture

Kitamaat Village, British Columbia, Canada, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlumaSafway, a BrandSafway company, and LDC Ventures, a Haisla Nation member business, are announcing a new partnership. “Appropriate economic development creates self-sufficiency for our people,” said Trisha Grant, president of LDC Ventures. “By working with AlumaSafway, we’re strengthening our shared vision to advance the work we do and can pursue local construction contracts in the area, providing economic prosperity for Haisla Nation members.”

As a result of the partnership agreement, AlumaSafway will provide opportunities for skills development and employment, while LDC Ventures will offer local expertise and a commitment to advance AlumaSafway’s work on the numerous industrial service projects within the Northern Region of British Columbia. AlumaSafway offers a number of industrial services, including scaffolding, insulation, rope access, refractory, fireproofing and coatings. The company’s broad array of services allows it to deliver value to its customers, while providing lucrative job opportunities for the communities it operates within.

“This is an expansion of our continued support of the Indigenous community and our customers in Canada,” said Sean Sylvestre, vice president of Western Canada for AlumaSafway. “This partnership is critical for pursuing local construction contracts, including work on the liquified-natural-gas (LNG) facility under construction in the Haisla territory.”



About AlumaSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, AlumaSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of more than 25 strategic locations throughout Canada, AlumaSafway delivers a full range of service offerings including scaffolding, insulation, rope access, refractory, fireproofing and coatings. AlumaSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s AlumaSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about AlumaSafway, visit www.AlumaSafway.com.

About the Haisla Nation

Today’s Haisla Nation is an amalgamation of two historic bands – the Kitamaat of the Douglas and Devastation channels and the Kitlope of the upper Princess Royal Channel and Gardner Canal. The Haisla, meaning “dwellers downriver,” are centered in Kitamaat Village, which sits at the head of the Douglas Channel in British Columbia. Kitamaat Village is home to about half of the 1,700 Haisla, with the balance of the Haisla living elsewhere in the region or in Greater Vancouver.

