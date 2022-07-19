Cox Media Group Earns 14 NAB Marconi Radio Award Nominations

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) announced today that 14 of its radio stations or on-air personalities were nominated for the esteemed 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards.



Earlier today, the National Association of Broadcasters unveiled all 115 of its Marconi Radio Award finalists. Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

“To be nominated for a Marconi Radio Award is one of the highest honors a radio station, group or personality can earn in our business,” said Rob Babin, EVP of CMG Radio. “This recognition reflects Cox Media Group’s commitment to informing, entertaining and elevating our listeners and communities in all of our markets.”

CMG Radio stations or on-air personalities are finalists in 11 of 23 award categories, including:

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Frank Ski, WALR-FM, Atlanta, Ga.

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Obie Diaz and Ashley Morrison, WWKA-FM, Orlando, Fla.



MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR.

Nancy Wilson and Woody, WHKO-FM, Dayton, Ohio



MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

WALR-FM, Atlanta, Ga.

WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.



AC STATION OF THE YEAR

WDUV-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.

WFLC-FM, Miami, Fla.

WWRM-FM, Tampa Bay, Fla.



CHRISTIAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WBLI-FM, Long Island, N.Y.



COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

WHKO-FM, Dayton, Ohio



NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.



ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

WBAB-FM, Long Island, N.Y.



SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR

WOEX-FM, Orlando, Fla.



URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WALR-FM, Atlanta, Ga.



“CMG's incredible mix of stations, brands, talented people and commitment to serving our communities are unmatched in the industry,” Babin said. “Today’s Marconi Radio Award nominations once again reflect that, and I’m proud of our team and people who really drive our business.”

