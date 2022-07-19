AAR awarded first Captains of Industry contract by the U.S. Department of Defense’s DLA focused on distribution of sustainment services

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded a Captains of Industry contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), establishing a long-term strategic relationship to provide total global supply chain support to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. allies.

DLA’s Captains of Industry contracts are holistic support contracts with built in performance metrics geared to improve readiness for weapon systems. Contracts are awarded to partners who are able to help DoD increase warfighter readiness.

This 20-year term contract incorporates total supply chain support strategies, including but not limited to parts supply, performance-based logistics, engineering and technical solutions, depot and field maintenance activities, repair development, and forecasting and planning.

This contract will enable new AAR / OEM partnerships with DLA, which will allow for more efficient and open information sharing, mutual identification of opportunities, and contractual execution of sustainment solutions.

“This contract strengthens our relationship with the DLA by supporting their strategic mission to deliver improved readiness and transform logistics support,” said Christopher Gross, Senior Director, Program Management, OEM Solutions – Government. “This U.S. government-AAR partnership recognizes AAR’s unique ability to provide flexible, timely, and cost-effective support to the U.S. Armed Services and Foreign Military Sale (FMS) end-users,” said Timothy Driscoll, Vice President, OEM Solutions – Government.



