Introducing New Loyalty Program Features with Dickey’s Enhanced Mobile App

Dallas, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit just made it that much easier to earn your way towards FREE Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ with its latest update to the Dickey’s Mobile App and Big Yellow Cup Rewards program. Sign up today to get exclusive offers and daily deals while racking up BBQ points (and ribs) with every visit to anyone of our BBQ joints. Redeem your BBQ points for your favorite BBQ menu items!

Starting in July, loyalty members will be able to earn Big Yellow Cup Rewards points through the new mobile app with an in-app QR code. At the register, members can simply open the app and display their QR code, and points will be immediately applied to the account to earn free BBQ.

In addition, members will now be able to earn BBQ points and redeem these points across all of our concepts (Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Barbecue At Home, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds) within Dickey’s Restaurant Group. Member point balances will be cumulative across all brands and points can be redeemed for delicious BBQ menu items at each concept. This universal loyalty program will truly be unique within the industry and provide a customer experience unprecedented in the restaurant industry.

“We are very excited to boost our mobile app experience by providing these new features that makes it even easier for our members to engage with our program and brands,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s never been a simpler way for our fans to get rewarded for enjoying slow-smoked meats and savory sides. For anyone who hasn’t signed up yet – it is never too late to join our industry-leading loyalty program and earn points!”

Dickey’s always looks for ways to innovate and delight its loyal customers, so enhancing the guest experience through the updated BYC Loyalty Program was a no brainer – especially after seeing stellar growth of the program and great App rating. But the brand took it step further this time with added benefits, such as:

The design of the entire app has been updated and modernized.

The Homepage offers a true launching point for customers to view deals, start an order from their favorite locations or reorder past orders easily.

Dickey’s onboarding experience should jump start customers for success and show them how to use all major features.

A new Loyalty Dashboard makes earning and spending points more intuitive and keeps Dickey’s new QR code scanning features in the POS as seamless as possible for customers and cashiers.

Legendary Rewards! More Reward Store items have been added for those guests with some serious points to spend (more info to come) .

More Reward Store items have been added for those guests with some serious points to spend . The rewrite has been done in the latest-and-greatest technical frameworks and will allow features to be added and improved on an ongoing basis faster and more easily.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment