Ameriwest Lithium Acquires 178 Mineral Claims Doubling the Size of Its Little Smoky Valley Property, NV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has acquired additional claims more than doubling the size of its Little Smoky Valley Property in Nevada.



Ameriwest acquired the 178 unpatented lode mineral claims from Port Mercantile Holdings Ltd. (“Port Mercantile”). The claims, located about 30 miles south of Eureka Nevada, will increase the Company’s position at the Little Smoky Valley Property (the “LSV Property”) to 282 unpatented lode mineral claims encompassing about 5,600 acres. As part of the purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), Ameriwest will issue 2.3M shares and pay US$150,000 to Port Mercantile, in exchange for 100% ownership of the claims. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

As announced in a June 7, 2022, press release, the LSV Property is adjacent to Clear Sky Lithium Corp.’s (“Clear Sky”) ELi Lithium Property. Ameriwest’s claims cover a sequence of volcanic sedimentary rocks of lower Miocene to Oligocene age including tuffs, mudstones, claystones, and siltstones that management believes has the potential to host lithium mineralization. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled “The ELi Sediment-Hosted Lithium Deposit, Eureka and Nye Counties, Nevada: Technical Report” was prepared by Robert J. Johansing, BSc Geology, MSc Economic Geology, QP MMSA, effective date January 4, 2022, is available under Clear Sky’s corporate filings at www.sedar.com. The Technical Report summarizes soil sampling results from 133 soil samples on the ELi Property, consisting of 26 mineral claims, with results ranging from 44.5 to 801.7 ppm lithium. Ameriwest’s geologists have not verified the results reported by Clear Sky but believe the surrounding area, where Ameriwest staked or acquired its 282 claims, has potential for lithium mineralization, subject to exploration success. Ameriwest initially plans to conduct surface soil and rock chip sampling on the property to confirm the presence of lithium. If successful, the Company will conduct further exploration activities such as geophysics and drilling.

David Watkinson, President, and CEO stated, “The expansion of Ameriwest’s LSV Property is part of the Company’s ongoing strategy to stake or acquire a group of high-quality lithium clay and brine exploration properties in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Nevada and Arizona. Ameriwest has acquired five lithium exploration properties since early 2021, arguably making the Company one of the leading lithium exploration companies in North America”.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by David Watkinson, P.Eng.; a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101; who is the President and CEO of the Company.

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0)

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 13,580-acre Railroad Valley property, the 22,210-acre Edwards Creek Valley, and the 5,600-acre Deer Musk East property in Nevada. In addition, the Company is exploring the 2,860-acre Thompson Valley property in Arizona.

For more information visit: https://ameriwestlithium.com/.

