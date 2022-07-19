Smack Pet Food and MSAR Service Dogs Announce Partnership

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smack Pet Food is thrilled to announce their partnership with MSAR Service Dogs, a Winnipeg-based organization which provides world-class service dogs, working dogs and therapy dogs to those in need.



MSAR was founded to help provide a different kind of treatment for returning soldiers suffering from PTSD. It was the first program of its kind in Canada, and has helped to bring a broader awareness of the ways in which trained service dogs can help those in need. Their service dogs are trained to assist people who suffer from a wide variety of medical conditions, both mental and physical. The only agency directed by aboriginal elders, advisors and First Nations leadership, MSAR has trainers in 13 countries around the world, including a training school in Israel, with approximately 6300 service dogs globally - 194 of those in placements in Winnipeg; their service program is one of the top in the world.

Smack Pet Food has partnered with MSAR to provide their premium quality all-natural pet food to MSAR’s dogs and cats, donating thousands of free meals to their animals. Smack Pet Food is honoured to be able to help fuel MSAR’s programs through their donations of food and support. They are proud to support this local Winnipeg organization in their incredible work here in Manitoba and around the world.

About Smack Pet Food

Smack Pet Food is a Winnipeg-based, family-owned pet food company, founded in 2008. They are Canada’s only 5-star rated raw pet food, formulating and manufacturing premium quality raw dehydrated pet food for dogs and cats.