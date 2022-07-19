SamsungGold joined forces with Coinbit to invest in Nirvana Korea

Seoul, Korea, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Coinbit Exchange led by Hana Bank of South Korea and SamsungGold of South Korea announced that they will jointly invest in Nirvana Korea to help the issuance and operation of SamsungGoldex(SGX Gold Voucher) of South Korea. SamsungGold is expected to launch in August this year to start its international gold blockchain operation business.

Since June 7th this year, South Korea's SamsungGold and Nirvana Korea reached a strategic partnership, SamsungGold decided to use Nirvana Chain's underlying technology to issue SamsungGoldex (SGX Golden Voucher) and related NFT digital collections, and began to operate in the gold blockchain of South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and other countries. With the strong support of Coinbit Exchange, SGX will be by going up one flight of stairs, because the strength of Hana Bank behind it cannot be underestimated.

Hana Bank, headquartered in Seoul, is a financial group engaged in commercial banking, investment banking, trust, securities, fund management and insurance. Hana Bank, the third largest commercial bank in Korea, was established in July 1991. Its predecessor was Korea Investment Finance Corporation, which was established in June 1971. It was listed on Seoul Stock Exchange in 1972 and listed on London Stock Exchange in 1996 in the form of GDR. The main shareholders are Allianz AG of Germany, Dong Wan Group of South Korea, Posco, Kolon Group of South Korea and IFC.

SamsungGold Co., Ltd has a long history in Korea itself, and has long been committed to providing stable, reliable and high-quality spot and futures trading of Asia's top gold and platinum. SamsungGoldex circulates physical gold and platinum in SGX, and provides physical gold, gold coupons and gold blockchain services through global online and offline gold & crypto banks.

Nirvana Korea is mainly responsible for the operation of local and global blockchain community services and technical nodes of Nirvana Chain, the new public chain of web3.0, in Seoul, South Korea. In 2018, NA public chain proposed the heterogeneous composite chain model for the first time in the world, and set up the world's top technical team to promote the landing and continuous improvement of public chain NVM core technology. After 4 years, the launch of the main network and the implementation of server nodes were finally completed in 2021. After the port is opened in 2022, it will start the ecological journey of Nastation from the first SamsungGoldex application.

NA(Nirvana)Chain's flexible Web 3.0 architecture has shown amazing potential in the industry. In view of its powerful decentralized infrastructure and friendly experience for developers, especially in the analysis, it takes the new technology of Web 3.0 as an example, as follows.

If Web 3.0 includes digital assets, DeFi, blockchain, smart contracts, DAO, then NA(Nirvana)Chain is definitely a few aggregates in the industry. Its underlying blockchain system for applications can accommodate any type of application development. Its turn-key development tool is easy to use and has become an indispensable part of blockchain development. It is the cradle of various decentralized applications.

The other side of NA(Nirvana)Chain under Web 3.0

First of all, the heterogeneous composite chain model proposed by it integrates three hybrid algorithms, PowF, DPoS and DAG, so that the efficiency can be improved rapidly, reaching millions of TPS in seconds. The original inter-blockchain function is one of its advantages, which can keep the low-cost handling fee and greatly meet the network requirements of Web3.0 transmission.

1. NA DFS Decentralized Storage Protocol: It can be used as the data storage layer of the Web 3.0 stack, based on the smart contract, with unlimited capacity in theory. Users can choose to save the file to the node or the whole node according to the confidentiality of the file, which can reduce redundant sections for the system and save costs. This protocol can be combined with digital identity to further protect data ownership and facilitate conversion, and data stored in the decentralized protocol will never be lost. How to find photos in NA(Nirvana)Chain? Users can locate and find it by using hash input similar to the beginning of 0x, unlike Web 2.0, which can't be used because of server failure or shutdown. It accesses the logical interface in the whole network disk based on content addressing, and then correctly parses it as quickly as possible.

2. NA DNS Decentralized Domain Name System: The internally integrated DNS server also continues the decentralization function, and the system resolves according to the hash address and automatically obtains the result. NA DNS is a decentralized domain name system. Users can manage and lease domain names here. Through DNS server, the domain name, UI, logic program and all data on-chaining, and Dapp and Dweb can be realized in the true sense, which can be used by all people in the world. Without a centralized application server provider, the whole data ownership paradigm will also undergo new changes.

3. Zero-knowledge proof identity layer: The era of Web 3.0 should be to live and work with digital identity. Different from real life, everyone can choose a different life. Web2.0 is full of information exposure, and the zero-knowledge proof brought by NA(Nirvana)Chain hides anonymity in the identity layer, which ensures that the authentication nodes in the interconnection network don't know any other information except the validity of inter-blockchain transactions.

4. Cloud computing: With more and more data, NA(Nirvana)Chain is committed to research and development of cloud computing, edge computing, distributed AI computing, elastic computing, distributed application components, etc., to lay the foundation for data storage. After all, the storage capacity of Web2.0 has a limit. Enjoying the advanced experience brought by advanced cloud computing on the existing basis is another research direction of NA(Nirvana)Chain, which focuses on blockchain reform. It may affect any field.

https://t.me/nachainglobal

https://twitter.com/nirvana_chain

https://linktr.ee/nirvanachain

Media Contact

Company Name: Nirvana

Email: korean123498@gmail.com

Website: https://nachain.org/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment