Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

KYOTO, Japan, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
The highlights are as follows:
- Net sales increased 20.8% Y/Y to ¥540.4 billion, marking a record high on a quarterly basis.
- Operating profit increased 0.2% Y/Y to ¥44.7 billion.
- Profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 30.3% Y/Y to ¥57.0 billion, 23.5% Y/Y to ¥41.3 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs on a quarterly basis.
- EPS: ¥71.50 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages
|Three months ended
June 30
|Change
%
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|540,369
|447,470
|20.8%
|Operating profit
|44,660
|44,555
|0.2%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|8.3%
|10.0%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|56,989
|43,752
|30.3%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|10.5%
|9.8%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|41,321
|33,451
|23.5%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.6%
|7.5%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|71.50
|57.14
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|71.50
|57.14
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0720-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, 20.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.0% by automotive products; 41.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
