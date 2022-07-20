Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Kyoto, JAPAN

KYOTO, Japan, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales increased 20.8% Y/Y to ¥540.4 billion, marking a record high on a quarterly basis.
  • Operating profit increased 0.2% Y/Y to ¥44.7 billion.
  • Profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 30.3% Y/Y to ¥57.0 billion, 23.5% Y/Y to ¥41.3 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs on a quarterly basis.
  • EPS: ¥71.50 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentagesThree months ended
June 30		Change
%
 20222021
Net sales540,369447,47020.8%
Operating profit44,66044,5550.2%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales8.3%10.0%-
Profit before income taxes56,98943,75230.3%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales10.5%9.8%-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent41,32133,45123.5%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales7.6%7.5%-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		71.5057.14-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		71.5057.14-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0720-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, 20.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.0% by automotive products; 41.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

