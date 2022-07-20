Solutions 30 announces termination of the project to acquire EnergyGo

English French

On June 28, Solutions 30 had announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of EnergyGo. As the conditions precedent have not all been satisfied, this project cannot be completed.

In the short term, Solutions 30 intends to continue to capture the many organic growth opportunities in the energy transition sector by capitalizing on its know-how and track record in this field.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30).

Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

