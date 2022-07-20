NEXEN TIRE wins General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award for eight consecutive years

- Award recognizes NEXEN TIRE’s innovation among active GM suppliers

SEOUL, South Korea, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it has received the General Motors Corporation (GM) Supplier Quality Excellence Award for the 2021 calendar year. The tire manufacturer was chosen for their exceptional performance when working with GM. NEXEN TIRE has received the award for eight consecutive years.

This award was established by GM to recognize top-performing suppliers who meet or surpass a stringent set of requirements focusing on quality performance from tens of thousands of suppliers worldwide.

By consistently increasing the supply of tires for new cars to international automakers like Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, and GM, NEXEN TIRE is acknowledged for its quality and technology.

In addition to the Central Research Institute located in Seoul, global R&D centers such as the United States, Europe, and China are making efforts to strengthen technology and quality through continuous research and development.

NEXEN TIRE is also operating four factories in the Yangsan Plant, Changnyeong Plant, Cheongdo Plant in China, and European Plant in the Czech Republic to boost brand value by ensuring competitiveness in quality and performance.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/