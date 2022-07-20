English French

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 20th, 2022

Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2022

Under the liquidity contract managed by Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:

68 210 shares

€9,939,764

Traded volume on buy side: 1,110,291 shares for €80,541,039 (9,119 transactions)

Traded volume on sell side: 1,091,693 shares for €79,532,884 (11,306 transactions)

As a reminder, the following assets were booked to the account in the last interim report on December 31, 2021:

49,612 shares

€10,947,920

Traded volume on buy side: 1,161,995 shares for €87,805,978 (10,274 transactions)

Traded volume on sell side: 1,235,286 shares for €93,738,369 (11,868 transactions)

As a reminder at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on March 13, 2020:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

Since July 2021, the resources were reduced to bring the liquidity account in line with the AMF decision Nr 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021. So that, as of August 31, 2021, the following assets were booked:

120,009 shares

€5,416,006

