Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - July 18 to 19, 2022

Paris, July 20, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 18 to 19, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/07/2022 FR0000121485 2,500 510.7253 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/07/2022 FR0000121485 14,379 518.5507 XPAR TOTAL 16,879 517.3917

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2d9489ba2448eb92/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-18-to-19-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

