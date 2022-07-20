RICOH360 Tours Releases Automatic Floor Plan Generator

Now agents and photographers can generate professional quality floor plans from their virtual tours automatically



Essential for marketing a listing and attracting more buyers

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICOH360 Tours, a service of RICOH Company Ltd, the only truly complete and affordable 360° virtual tour solution under one global brand, announces the launch of the powerful Floor Plan Generator feature.

Need an updated floor plan with that virtual tour – not a problem. While sellers fall in love with the virtual tour experience, buyers have come to expect floor plans to tell the truth about how the rooms fit together and the flow between them; and every listing needs a floor plan. According to the National Association of REALTORS® 2021 Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends report, floor plans are the second most important listing visual.

“The convenience of the floorplan feature on RICOH 360 Tours is both an incredible time saver and a terrific feature to offer clients which helps my team stand out from our competitors,” added Karin Provencher at NH Realty Gals, a full time New Hampshire real estate agent, having handled over 1,300 transactions. “I have been impressed with the ability to generate floor plans with such accuracy based just on the tours we send in. We will continue to use this valuable feature in all of our listings!”

An exact floor plan is generated automatically by the virtual tour url using the Floor Plan Generator feature and returned in 1 to 2 business days. The cost of ordering a black-and-white floor plan is $20 and the first order is free. The images are presented in PNG and PDF format.

Finished floor plan can be found here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e65f78-aa38-46e4-80a0-7a31a4fc2562

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d616ba2d-651c-457d-b94b-b363e6d36112

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70e1bef3-216d-4843-848c-ecf710f7b040

About RICOH360 Tours

RICOH360 Tours is the official virtual tour platform of the RICOH THETA camera. A game changing technology that supports the sales and marketing operations of real estate agents, brokerages, photographers & other industries as a cloud-based software that allows anyone from anywhere to virtually view spaces online without having to visit the site.

With a RICOH THETA camera and mobile app, anyone can easily create and publish a virtual tour to a real-estate marketplace or MLS in minutes. There is no limit to the number of virtual tours you can publish and the number of images you can insert in a tour.

Furthermore, customers can use AI image enhancement, AI Video Maker, AI Virtual staging beta and Floor Plan Generator, which use Ricoh's original AI technology, and are available for all plans, making it easy to create professional content.

https://www.ricoh360.com/tours/

About RICOH360 Tours

https://www.ricoh360.com/tours/

About Ricoh Data Service Business

Ricoh is the leader in the development of high-quality immersive 360° cameras and platforms for prosumers and professionals to easily capture and share 360° views of physical spaces from a mobile app in minutes. Ricoh creates intuitive solutions that require no professional, technical or photography experience to create immersive digitized photo-realistic views of a physical environment.

Contact:

Ansh Patel

Sales Team

ansh@ricoh360.com

Ph: +1 650.496.5720