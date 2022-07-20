Icelandair: Change of webcast date in relation to the disclosure of Q2 2022 results

Icelandair will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday 21 July 2022.

The timing of the webcast in relation to the disclosure of the results has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances until 15:30 pm on Monday 25 July. Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair, and Ivar S. Kristinsson, CFO, will present the Company’s results and answer questions.