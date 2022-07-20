Believe - H1 2022 webcast invitation



Believe’s H1 2022 revenues and earnings release will be released on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 5:45pm (CET).



They will be available on investors.believe.com



We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 6:30pm (CET).



The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder and Xavier Dumont, COO & CFO





To connect to the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xuxujr7a

To connect to the live audio conference call:

Participants Dial-in details:

France, Paris: +33 1 70 91 87 04

United Kingdom, London: +44 (1) 212 818 004

United States, New York: +1 718 705 8796

Conference ID: 991376

Attachment