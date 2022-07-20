Believe - H1 2022 webcast invitation

Believe’s H1 2022 revenues and earnings release will be released on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 5:45pm (CET).
They will be available on investors.believe.com
We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 6:30pm (CET).
The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder and Xavier Dumont, COO & CFO
To connect to the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xuxujr7a
To connect to the live audio conference call:
Participants Dial-in details:
France, Paris: +33 1 70 91 87 04
United Kingdom, London: +44 (1) 212 818 004
United States, New York: +1 718 705 8796
Conference ID: 991376
