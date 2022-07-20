E2V Announces New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E2V announced today that Brad Skilton has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join E2V’s Board of Directors.



“It will be a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of E2V. I firmly believe this project has the opportunity to change the world and am committed to its long-term success,” said Skilton. “We’ve already made significant progress toward the development of the new EVE platform and I’m excited about the future impact this could have.”



“We are confident that Brad is the right person to build on this momentum,” said Ella Enikeev, co-founder of E2V. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with large organizations and developing top-notch cultures, and driving amazing results. We feel blessed to have him as our CEO.”

Prior to joining E2V, Skilton, a healthcare and banking veteran, has served in various capacities throughout the healthcare industry, most recently as a Corporate Director of Advent Health for a cumulative 11 years. Advent is a $9 billion organization operating in nine states, owning over 50 hospitals. Formerly the #1 commercial banker in Florida for BB&T (now Truist), and a top 3 banker nationwide in BB&T’s 14-state footprint, Skilton brings with him a wealth of knowledge regarding operations, finance and driving results. Skilton, a prolific writer also previously authored, “The Art of Selling Value,” a book geared towards value-based selling in the marketplace.

Skilton says, “We intend to build an exceptionally talented team at E2V, focused on making a huge impact in the way the world interacts with each other on social media. Early on, we intend to remain focused, nimble, and dedicated to innovating in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities that will and extend our reach internationally.”

About E2V

E2V is a U.S. based organization with headquarters in San Francisco, California. The company manages the recently-launched EVE platform, a social media network designed to unite people worldwide to commit acts of kindness via a proprietary Act of Kindness (AoK) rating scoring algorithm. The E2V team hopes to inspire positive change and encourage others to lead more safe, sustainable, positive and honorable lives.

To learn more about E2V and the EVE Project, please visit www.eve2v.com.

