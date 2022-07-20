Akari Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Pipeline Progress

Four patients have been enrolled in the Phase 3 Part A clinical trial of nomacopan in severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant related (HSCT) thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA); the Part A study is enrolling seven patients

Ten of the clinical trial sites across the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands are now opened and screening has begun for the placebo-controlled ARREST-BP Phase 3 Part A study of investigational nomacopan in bullous pemphigoid (BP) that has a recruitment goal of 48 patients; Akari continues to open clinical trial sites

Significant progress has been made in the pre-clinical work on tolerability and extended dose interval of long-acting PAS-nomacopan for geographic atrophy (GA) in dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD); advances PAS-nomacopan on the pathway to potential IND/IMPD

Appointment of accomplished biotech executive Melissa Bradford-Klug as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as research and development progress on nomacopan and long-acting PAS-nomacopan. Investigational nomacopan is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) currently being investigated in two Phase 3 clinical trials for use in severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant related (HSCT) thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) and bullous pemphigoid (BP). Akari also is advancing long-acting PASylated nomacopan for geographic atrophy (GA) in dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD).

“Akari is advancing our two Phase 3 programs with urgency, opening 10 clinical trial sites and beginning the screening of bullous pemphigoid patients, while also enrolling and dosing in the pediatric HSCT-TMA study at a rate that has exceeded my expectations and positions us well to meet our recruitment objectives,” said Rachelle Jacques, President and CEO of Akari Therapeutics. “Akari also has made significant strides in the pre-clinical work on long-acting PAS-nomacopan as we advance the potential of this novel therapeutic to address significant unmet patient needs in geographic atrophy and build a solid foundation for human studies.”

Akari Pipeline Highlights

Phase 3 Part A clinical trial in severe pediatric HSCT-TMA

Four patients have been enrolled in the Phase 3 Part A clinical trial of nomacopan in severe pediatric HSCT-TMA. The Phase 3 Part A clinical trial has a recruitment goal of seven patients over six months old. Sites are open and recruiting in the U.S., U.K., and Poland for the open-label study of pediatric patients who have undergone allogeneic or autologous HSCT and develop HSCT-TMA within a year of transplant.

Thrombotic microangiopathy following a stem cell transplant procedure is a rare but serious complication of HSCT that appears to involve complement activation, inflammation, tissue hypoxia and blood clots, leading to progressive organ damage and death. The mortality rate in patients who develop severe transplant-related TMAs is 80%.1 Currently, there are no approved treatment options in the U.S. or Europe.

ARREST-BP Phase 3 Part A clinical trial in BP

After resolving third-party supply chain issues, in May 2022 Akari began opening clinical trial sites. Ten of the clinical trial sites across the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands are now opened and screening patients for the placebo-controlled Phase 3 Part A study of investigational nomacopan in BP. The Phase 3 Part A clinical trial is enrolling 48 patients with moderate-to-severe BP and will compare the efficacy and safety of nomacopan plus oral corticosteroids (OCS) against placebo plus OCS.

While BP is the most common autoimmune blistering skin disease, it is a rare disease. Prevalence rates vary in specific regions around the world and it has been estimated to be 12 to 23 cases per million people in the general population. It primarily affects people over the age of 65 and prevalence rises with age to approximately 190 to 312 cases each year per million people who are over 80 years of age.2 The mortality rate in BP is approximately three-fold higher than the general population, due to the disease itself, and infections and cardiovascular conditions that are more common in older patients and are exacerbated by treatment with high-dose OCS.3 There are no approved treatment options for BP.

Pre-clinical program in GA/dAMD

Akari has made significant progress on the pre-clinical program that is laying a foundation for potential clinical trials of long-acting PAS-nomacopan for geographic atrophy (GA) in dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). Recent progress was focused on tolerability and half-life of PAS-nomacopan to further clarify the potential of addressing three areas of significant unmet patient needs in GA: less frequent intravitreal injections into the back of the eye, lower dose volume of intravitreal injections, and, through LTB4 inhibition4, reduced risk of sight-threatening choroidal neovascularization (CNV), also known as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), which can be a complication of certain complement-only inhibitors.5,6

Geographic atrophy is a chronic progressive degeneration of the macula, which occurs during late-stage dry AMD. GA can lead to irreversible vision loss. Approximately 5 million people are affected worldwide with GA,7 nearly 1 million in the U.S.8 There are no approved treatment options.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

At March 31, 2022, the Company had cash of approximately $16.7 million, compared to cash of approximately $9.4 million at December 31, 2021.

In March 2022, Akari entered into an agreement with Paulson Investment Company, LLC to serve as placement agent in connection with a registered direct offering and sold approximately 7.4 million of the Company’s ADSs for gross proceeds of approximately $8.9 million.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were approximately $2.1 million, as compared to approximately $3.5 million for the same period the previous year. This decrease was primarily due to lower manufacturing expenses to support ongoing clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were approximately $3.1 million, as compared to approximately $2.0 million for the same period the previous year. The increase was primarily due to expenses associated with the appointment of the Company’s new chief executive officer and the departure of the previous CEO.

For the first quarter of 2022, total other income was approximately $68,000, as compared to total other loss of approximately $290,000 for the same period the previous year. This change was primarily due to foreign currency exchange gains in the current period as compared to foreign currency exchange losses in the prior period.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $5.2 million, as compared to net loss of approximately $5.8 million in the same period the previous year.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company focused on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari's lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of C5 complement activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Akari's pipeline includes two Phase 3 clinical trial programs investigating nomacopan for bullous pemphigoid (BP) and pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related (HSCT) thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), as well as pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

AKARI THERAPEUTICS, Plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in U.S. dollars, except share data)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 16,722,503 $ 9,361,270 Prepaid expenses 2,385,131 2,173,528 Other current assets 325,742 90,301 Total Current Assets 19,433,376 11,625,099 Patent acquisition costs, net 21,335 22,929 Total Assets $ 19,454,711 $ 11,648,028 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 3,076,033 1,788,563 Accrued expenses 2,447,536 3,184,883 Liability related to deposits received for share subscriptions - 1,120,000 Total Liabilities $ 5,523,569 $ 6,093,446 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Share capital of $0.0001 par value Authorized: 15,000,000,000 ordinary shares; issued and outstanding: 5,934,917,123 and 4,759,731,923 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 593,492 475,973 Additional paid-in capital 166,598,599 153,130,813 Capital redemption reserve 52,193,811 52,193,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (573,317 ) (540,967 ) Accumulated deficit (204,881,443 ) (199,705,048 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 13,931,142 5,554,582 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 19,454,711 $ 11,648,028





AKARI THERAPEUTICS, Plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - UNAUDITED

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021

(in U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating Expenses: Research and development expenses $ 2,139,607 $ 3,529,384 General and administrative expenses 3,104,378 2,019,286 Total Operating Expenses 5,243,985 5,548,670 Loss from Operations (5,243,985 ) (5,548,670 ) Other Income: Interest income 4,362 3,735 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses) 70,337 (285,854 ) Other expenses (7,109 ) (7,712 ) Total Other Income (Loss) 67,590 (289,831 ) Net Loss (5,176,395 ) (5,838,501 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss)/ Income: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (32,350 ) 306,097 Comprehensive Loss $ (5,208,745 ) $ (5,532,404 ) Loss per ordinary share (basic and diluted) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.0 ) Weighted average ordinary shares (basic and diluted) 5,358,350,789 3,847,331,923





