Radware Introduces New Crypto Mitigation Algorithms to Fight Bad Bots

MAHWAH, N.J., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced it enhanced its Bot Manager with a new set of crypto mitigation algorithms. Inspired by blockchain methodologies, the algorithms help close security gaps that let sophisticated bots evade traditional CAPTCHA solutions to harm a website or application. At the same time, they enable genuine website visitors to enjoy a frictionless, CAPTCHA-free user experience.

“The bad bot problem continues to get bigger for organizations large and small. Bad bots are being used for everything from scavenging concert tickets and stockpiling baby formula and video game consoles to account take overs and credit card fraud,” said Dr. David Aviv, Radware’s chief technology officer. “Even though CAPTCHAs are a popular mitigation option and work for some use cases, they are no longer capable to defend against today’s scalable and sophisticated bots. Organizations must transition beyond a traditional one-size-fits-all solution to a multi-layered defense mechanism that can mitigate even the most advanced bot attacks.”

According to Radware research, there was a 144% increase in generation 4 bot attacks between 2021 and 2022. While usage of CAPTCHAs has been the most popular method of trying to keep bad bots from entering websites, CAPTCHAs can lead to a bad user experience, customer frustration, and churn. Moreover, by using various techniques to evade digital fingerprinting as well as anti-CAPTCHA plugins and CAPTCHA solving farms, bot masters can avoid CAPTCHAs altogether, which makes keeping internet properties secure from bots a greater challenge than ever before.

To counter these tactics, Radware’s new crypto mitigation algorithms form the basis for a new zero trust posture for publicly exposed web and API applications. Because the mitigation takes place behind the scenes, it’s invisible to visitors, which makes it not only difficult for bad actors to tamper with, but also creates a more seamless web experience for end users. To bolster application security, the mitigation is also continuous. It works with near zero grace periods to keep malicious bot machines occupied and exhaust their resources as well as to curb the bot master’s motivation to attack.

For two consecutive years, Radware has been recognized as the technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™: Bot Management analysis of the global bot management market. The Radware Bot Manager protects against all forms of automated attacks, including account takeover, denial of inventory, application DDoS, ad and payment fraud, and web scraping.

Companies can estimate the financial costs their business incurs from malicious bots, based on their industry, traffic volumes, revenue, and infrastructure costs with Radware’s Bad Bot Business Impact Calculator.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that Radware’s Bot Manager works with near zero grace periods to keep malicious bot machines occupied and exhaust their resources as well as to curb the bot master's motivation to attack, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contact:

Gerri Dyrek

Radware

Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com