RIVANNA® Names Jacob Katz Senior Director of Sales & Product Management

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, has appointed Jacob Katz as the senior director of sales and product management. Katz is responsible for strategic marketing planning, managing commercialization and driving market adoption. Further, he works to optimize distribution partnerships and inform product development strategy through customer insights.

Before joining RIVANNA, Katz was director of marketing strategy for Medline Industries, Inc. In that position, he led a multi-channel marketing strategy for a product portfolio exceeding 40 brands, including brands generating more than $100 million in revenue. Katz also served as a product manager for Medline, during which time he tripled advanced wound treatment sales in less than 10 years.

Katz holds a Master of Business Administration from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, where he graduated with distinction.

"I am impressed with RIVANNA's impactful technology, brilliant leadership team and stellar product development pipeline," Katz comments. "I am thrilled to help RIVANNA reach its potential in financial performance and clinical impact."

RIVANNA has innovative products under development that address multibillion-dollar market segments. These include a rapid, radiation-free fracture detection system developed in partnership with The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and an automated 3D image-guided system designed to deliver chronic pain relief safely and effectively without the need for addictive opioids.

"We welcome Jacob's significant sales, strategic marketing and product management experience as we move forward with commercialization and rollout of our new technologies," comments Will Mauldin, PhD, RIVANNA co-founder and CEO. "Jacob combines a wealth of successful medical device commercialization experience with strong educational business training from a highly regarded MBA program. We are delighted to have him join our team."

ABOUT RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer in Charlottesville, Virginia. RIVANNA's mission is to develop and commercialize world-first imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. RIVANNA's technology platform combines the benefits of ultrasound with bone-imaging capabilities of X-ray to fill unmet clinical needs. BoneVision™ and BoneEnhance® optimize ultrasound image acquisition and visualization to provide radiation-free alternatives to X-ray-based imaging. When paired with SpineNav3D™ AI-enabled image recognition, the platform provides comprehensive clinician assistance that improves decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes and patient satisfaction. The company operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

