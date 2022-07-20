Global plastic additives market size to expand at 5.1% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global plastic additives market is anticipated to record 5.1% CAGR during the analysis timeframe to amass a valuation of USD 35518 million by the year 2028.





Furthermore, the literature identifies growth drivers as well as bottlenecks that affect industry dynamics. It also contains in-depth studies on additive types, plastic terrain, end-users, and regional segmentation in order to discover the potential growth prospects. It then dissects the competitive landscape of the vertical by profiling the leading companies in terms of their product portfolios, market share, and financials.

The industry is primarily driven by beneficial properties of plastic additives in preventing microbiological deterioration of plastic materials that are prone to odor, staining, discoloration, and aesthetic loss.

For the unversed, plastic additives are chemical compounds that are added to polymers to increase their functionality, performance, and ageing properties. Flame retardants, plasticizers, antioxidants, lubricants, pigments, stabilizers, slide compounds, antistatic agents, and thermal stabilizers are the most often used additives. Each one contributes to the functional qualities of a plastic product in a different way.

Furthermore, UV-sensitive construction applications, along with flourishing construction as well as automotive sectors are expected to add to market remuneration.

COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak had negatively impacted the production, import & export activities, and supply chain, which in turn hampered the worldwide plastic additives marketplace in the recent past.

However, revival of industrial operations and construction activities as well as rising demand for PPE kits to prevent the spread of COVID 19 are expected bolster market trends in the coming years.

Market segment overview:

Based on plastic type, the high-performance plastics segment is slated to grow significantly over the analysis timeframe, owing to properties like stability in high temperature condition, chemical resistance, and superior mechanical strength.

In terms of end-user terrain, the building & construction segment is anticipated to expand considerably during the forecast period, due to growing construction industry.

As per additive type, plasticizers segments is poised to gain traction over 2022-2028, on account of its usage in producing high-volume flexible PVC products.

Regional scope:

Asia Pacific industry held a major revenue share in the recent past and is slated to grow substantially at an improved CAGR throughout 2028, with China at the forefront, due to availability of low-cost raw materials and labor.

Competitive dashboard:

UPC Technology Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, Perstorp AB, OQ Chemicals GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., Lanxess AG, ICL Group Ltd., Grupa Azoty S.A., Ferro Corporation, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Arkema S.A, Albemarle Corporation, AEKYUNG Industrial Co. Ltd., and ADEKA Corporation are the leading players in global plastic additives market.





