Mercury to provide radar testing systems to Leonardo

ANDOVER, Mass., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it has been selected by Leonardo UK to provide multiple radar test and simulation systems to factory-test Leonardo’s innovative E-scan radar. The Company will also provide additional systems to support, maintain and prepare deployed aircraft for specific mission profiles using Mercury’s flexible programming environment. This contract follows a previous one awarded by Leonardo to Mercury in 2019 to design and manufacture the next generation of processing technology for Leonardo’s E-Scan radar being developed in the UK.



Why It Matters

New radar technologies, such as synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging, have dramatically increased the complexity of radar testing. With Mercury's radar environment simulator solutions, radar systems can be tested, validated and optimized in the safety and security of the lab, saving customers money and time. Customers get more accurate results faster, which lowers cost and ensures aircrew safety.

“Mercury is proud to be supporting Leonardo UK in developing the next generation of adaptive and highly capable airborne radars,” said Paul Tanner, vice president, international growth. “Partnering closely with Intel to provide significantly increased processing capabilities using the very latest silicon technologies, Mercury continues to be a trusted provider for Leonardo UK supporting the implementation of highly advanced, dependable and agile airborne sensing.”

About Leonardo

Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is among the top world players in Aerospace, Defense and Security and Italy’s main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries that include Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2020 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.4 billion and invested €1.6 billion in Research and Development. The company has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010 and has been confirmed among the global sustainability leaders in 2021. Leonardo is also included in the MIB ESG index.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

