South Africa Market for Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat 2022: Red Meat Exporters Could Ramp Up Exports if Traceability Increases

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The red meat industry has still not completely recovered from droughts, which led to a red meat shortage, and is struggling with significant increases in input prices including fuel and feed. The slowing economy has seen consumers switch from lamb and beef to cheaper meat products such as pork and poultry, while some are reducing their red meat intake. Beef and veal production has doubled since 2001, while the production of pork has almost tripled. The livestock value chain is dominated by big commercial producers that have linked production activities with distribution and processing.
Key Issues
Input costs of items such as fuel and feed have risen significantly, driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, and are reducing profitability in the sector. Exports are being affected by disease outbreaks and logistics issues such as port congestion, poor roads and attacks on rail infrastructure. Red meat exporters could significantly ramp up exports if they increase traceability. Uncertainty about land reform, expropriation without compensation and attempts to expropriate productive land continue to weigh on the industry.
Meat Alternatives
Retailers report a significant increase in demand for alternative meat products, but the industry is small as most South Africans remain big meat eaters. Some consumers have reduced meat consumption over concerns regarding the sustainability of meat production and to cut costs. Retailers have responded to increased demand by increasing the range of vegan and plant-based products in their stores.
Report Coverage
The report focuses on the production, processing and preservation of red meat and red meat products, with a specific focus on cattle (beef and veal), sheep (lamb and mutton), pigs (pork), game and goats and additional information on meat-alternative vegan products. It includes comprehensive information on herd sizes, production, producer and consumer prices and consumption, key trends and the latest developments.
There are profiles of 43 companies including large integrated players such as Karan Beef, Sparta Beef, Sernick and Beefmaster, abattoirs including Cavalier and Doornplaat, and processors such as Eskort and Famous Brands
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Trade
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
6.8. Health and Diseases
6.9. Herd Rebuilding
6.10. Cyclicality
6.11. Crime, Predation and Stock Theft
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
Appendix - Summary of Notable Players
COMPANY PROFILES
- Agriqua Livestock (Pty) Ltd
- Agriqua Pecan Nuts (Pty) Ltd
- Agriqua Processing (Pty) Ltd
- Beefmaster Kimberley (Pty) Ltd
- Bloemfontein Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Bluff Meat Supply (Pty) Ltd
- BMS Foods Properties (Pty) Ltd
- Brickhouse Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Bullhill Ontwikkeling (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Deli (Pty) Ltd
- Cavalier Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Cavalier Feeders (Pty) Ltd
- Cavalier Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Cavalier Livestock (Pty) Ltd
- Chalmar Beef (Pty) Ltd
- Doornplaat Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- East London Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Eskort (Pty) Ltd
- Excellent Meat Market (Pty) Ltd
- Fabvleis (Pty) Ltd
- Famous Brands Ltd
- Frey's Agriculture (Pty) Ltd
- Frey's Food Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Gen4foods (Pty) Ltd
- Good Hope Meat Supply CC
- Herbivore Earthfoods (Pty) Ltd
- Hessequa Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- HKFT Properties (Pty) Ltd
- Holstein Meats (Pty) Ltd
- Irvin and Johnson Ltd
- Kalahari Kid Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- Karan Beef (Pty) Ltd
- Kaya Grain Limpopo (Pty) Ltd
- KYTO Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Lentaba Meat (Pty) Ltd
- Lexis Central Kitchen (Pty) Ltd
- Lexis Eatery Rosebank (Pty) Ltd
- Lexis Flamingo (Pty) Ltd
- Lexis Healthy Eatery (Pty) Ltd
- Lexis Seapoint (Pty) Ltd
- Lexis Waterfall (Pty) Ltd
- LIVEKINDLY Collective Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Molare (Pty) Ltd
- Morgan Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Mzansi Meat Co (Pty) Ltd
- New Style Pork (Pty) Ltd
- On the Green Side (Pty) Ltd
- Oos Vrystaat Kaap Bedryf Ltd
- Orange River Popcorn (Pty) Ltd
- Q-Meats CC
- QK Meats SA (Pty) Ltd
- RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Rica Meats (Pty) Ltd
- Roelcor Malmesbury (Pty) Ltd
- Sauce Advertising (Pty) Ltd
- Seemanns Quality Meats (Pty) Ltd
- Sernick Group (Pty) Ltd
- Sinethemba Mafama (Pty) Ltd
- Sparta Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Stonecreek Meat (Pty) Ltd
- Triotrade Gauteng (Pty) Ltd
- Upington Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- UPT Meat (Pty) Ltd
- Vereeniging Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- VGK Beleggings (Pty) Ltd
- Watsons Baconeries (Pty) Ltd
- Watsons Piggeries (Pty) Ltd
- Winelands Pork (Labelle Street) (Pty) Ltd
- Zodar Properties No 12(Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxahft
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.