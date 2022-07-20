New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaginal Specula Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Procedure, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295714/?utm_source=GNW

It is either a metal-based or non-metal medical device that gynecologists use to open the vaginal wall to examine the vagina and cervix and extract cervical cells for PAP or smear examination.

Gynecologists typically collect cervical cell samples with a mascara-like brush or swab.Some women suffer slight discomfort while having vaginal specula inserted, while others may not feel anything.



In the market, vaginal specula come in various forms and sizes.A gynecologist must select the proper type of vaginal specula based on the type of vaginal examination required.



Vaginal specula are most commonly used on women with tight vaginas, especially virgins.Gynecologists rarely prefer stainless steel vaginal specular, the classic form of vaginal specular.



They prefer to utilize disposable vaginal specula for vaginal and cervix diagnosis to reduce the danger of infection.

Companies and research institutes are taking many initiatives to enhance the accuracy of the screening examination to allow the early detection of cervical cancer.These advancements have also enabled researchers to introduce minimal invasive gynecological surgeries.



Thus, the availability of various modern gynecological devices is driving the vaginal specula market growth.Ovarian cancer that is restricted to the ovaries (stage I) can be treated in up to 90% of cases, while illness that is confined to the pelvis (stage II) has a 5-year survival rate of 70%.



However, the illness that has migrated beyond the pelvis (stages III-IV) has a 20% or lower long-term survival rate.Currently, only 20% of ovarian malignancies are identified in stages I-II.



According to computer simulations, detecting preclinical disease at an earlier stage could increase survival by 10–30% while also being cost-effective.

Based on type, the vaginal specula market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable.The disposable segment hold the largest share of the market in 2022.



A disposable plastic vaginal speculum is designed for heavy-duty use and/or long-term gynecological operations, such as vaginal surgery and electrosurgery.The speculum’s hinge region is strengthened, allowing it to withstand forces normally only metal vaginal specula can withstand.



The strengthening piece also serves as a smoke extinguisher.Disposable vaginal specula are generally made from plastic or acrylic materials.



These are nontoxic, flexible, and meant for single use.

Disposable vaginal specula are softer and have a rounded edge that prevents injuries and offers comfort to patients.These specula are much cheaper than reusable specula and also reduce the cost of sterilization.



The major advantage of using disposable vaginal specula is reducing contamination risk. Further, the transparent body of the device allows better visualization of the examination area.

A few techniques used for designing specula are Moore Graves, Weisman Graves, and Pederson.For manufacturing disposable vaginal specula, Graves’ techniques are used and are available in various sizes.



A few companies operating in the vaginal specula market, such as Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom), Henleys Medical Supplies, Dynarex, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., and Stericycle, offer disposable vaginal specula.

Based on procedure, the vaginal specula market is segmented into electrosurgical colposcopy, endometrial biopsy, general examination, and others.The general examination segment hold the largest share of the market in 2022.



Moreover, the vagina, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and cervix are examined by a healthcare provider.A Pap smear test can be performed during a pelvic exam to check for malignancy.



This test is one of the most common medical procedures performed by doctors, and women experience this test during a pelvic examination with a vaginal speculum.Over 55 million smear tests are performed yearly in the US.



The highest incidence rate of cervical cancer is reported in Hispanic women. As per a study conducted by the CDC, white women had the highest incidence rate of uterine cancer (27.16 per 100,000), vulvar cancer (2.80 per 100,000), and ovarian cancer (11.50 per 100,000). Further, the highest incidence rate of vaginal cancer was observed among black women in the US. Thus, the high incidence of these types of cancer is contributing to the growth of the vaginal specula market in North America.

A few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the vaginal specula market are the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Department of Health and Human Services, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Canadian Medical Association.

