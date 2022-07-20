Green Ammonia Valorization and Technology Growth Opportunities 2022: High Energy Efficiency is Pushing the Development of Fuel Cell Technologies for Green Ammonia in Marine Applications

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Ammonia: Valorization and Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising concerns about the environmental impact of conventional ammonia production and the implementation of zero-carbon policies by governments across the world are encouraging advancements in ammonia manufacturing from clean energy sources. The valorization of green ammonia from renewable energy sources can pave the way for the manufacture of safer agricultural products, act as an alternative to fossil fuels, and offer cleaner industrial chemical manufacturing.

Globally, about 80% of the ammonia produced is used as fertilizers for agricultural production due to ammonia's high nitrogen content. However, the conventional Haber-Bosch process of ammonia production is an energy-intensive process that releases a high amount of greenhouse gases. Owing to its zero-carbon content, green ammonia can be used to manufacture clean fertilizers and facilitate sustainable farming. The use of technology can substantially decarbonize refineries and the production of fertilizers. Green ammonia can be integrated into existing facilities involved in small-scale renewable generation for the production of urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium phosphate, and ammonium nitrate.



Ammonia is used to produce key chemicals, including hydrazine, phenylhydrazine, hydroxylamine, aniline, formamide, sulfamic acid, and acetamide, which are used as intermediates in dyes, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, paper, and plastic. Carbon dioxide emissions from high-value chemical production are expected to exceed 230 million metric tons by 2025. The replacement of conventional fossil fuel-based ammonia with renewable-based green ammonia holds massive potential to substantially decrease carbon emissions; however, significant developments are required to scale up existing green ammonia technologies to meet the growing demand from end-use industries.



Green ammonia holds a promising application outlook as a carbon-free fuel alternative due to its high hydrogen content. Higher energy density, lower ignition temperature, and ease of storage and transport when compared to other fuels drive the adoption of new valorization technologies to convert green ammonia into fuel. The marine sector accounts for approximately 14% of nitrogen and 5% of sulfur releases from all fuel combustion sources. Increasingly stringent marine regulations to limit emissions from marine diesel engines are driving technological advancements in proton exchange membrane fuel cells, alkaline fuel cells, and solid oxide fuel cells to power marine engines.



This research service identifies and analyzes technology advancements focused on cost-effective and highly efficient production technologies; it examines the commercialization landscape of valorization technologies, the major application markets, and the potential application landscape. The technological advancements captured are dedicated to the valorization of green ammonia from hydrogen for fertilizers, chemical intermediates, and marine fuel. The study provides insight into the key focus areas of the technologies, their challenges, and adoption strategies for better utility.



The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for green ammonia and categorized them into different domains, as follows:

1) Production methods, including hybrid plasma electrocatalytic processes, ionic liquid-based electrolytic technologies, mobile systems for on-site production, ceramic-based button-size reverse fuel cells, the green Haber-Bosch process, photochemical green ammonia synthesis, and chemical looping

2) Valorization technologies to convert green ammonia to chemical intermediates, including the Pechiney-Ugine-Kuhlmann process, direct amination or ammonolysis, aniline oxidation, the Raschig process, the carbonylation of ammonia, sulfamation, and the dehydration of ammonium acetate

3) Valorization technologies to convert green ammonia to fuels, including thermal and catalytic methods

4) Valorization technologies to convert green ammonia to fertilizers. Ammonia manufacturers have increased R&D investments in the green Haber-Bosch process or decarbonized Haber-Bosch process.

Owing to increasingly stringent regulatory guidelines, manufacturers are forming alliances with research universities to adopt sustainable production methods. Factors such as production efficiency, cost, the expansion of the renewable energy sector, and favorable government policies are driving the green ammonia technology landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Scope of Analysis and Key Findings

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Global Ammonia Production Overview

Need for Green Ammonia from Green Hydrogen

Valorization of Green Ammonia from Clean Energy Sources

Green Ammonia Valorization Opportunities

4. Growth Opportunities Analysis - Green Ammonia as Fuel

Valorization of Green Ammonia as Fuel across Different Sectors

Key Technologies to Convert Green Ammonia to Fuel

Green Ammonia Combustion Technology Offers a Climate-friendly Alternative to Conventional Oil or Gas Fuel.

High Energy Efficiency is Pushing the Development of Fuel Cell Technologies for Green Ammonia in Marine Applications.

Green Ammonia Cracking Technology is Enabling the Large-scale Production of Hydrogen Fuel.

Comparison of Physical Attributes of Different Fuels for the Transportation Sector

Comparative Analysis of Fuel Cell Technologies Applicable for Green Ammonia

Green Ammonia Offers a Climate-friendly Alternative to Conventional Marine Fuels.

5. Growth Opportunities Analysis - Green Ammonia as Fertilizer

Valorization of Green Ammonia in the Fertilizers Industry

Key Technologies to Convert Green Ammonia into Fertilizers

Green Urea Production Emits Lesser Greenhouse Gases than Conventional Urea Production.

Increased Regulations Pertaining to Environmental Safety will Fuel the Adoption of Green Ammonia for Ammonium Nitrate Production.

Green Ammonium Phosphate will Overcome the Challenges Associated with Soil Phosphorus Shortages and Water Pollution.

Increasing Concerns Regarding Cultivation Failures due to Alkaline Soil Support the Application of Ammonium Sulfate.

Comparison of Key Processes for Urea Production

6. Growth Opportunities Analysis - Green Ammonia as Feedstock for Chemicals

Valorization of Green Ammonia as Feedstock for Chemicals

Key Technologies to Convert Green Ammonia into Chemical Intermediates

Valorization of Green Ammonia into Chemical Intermediate Hydrazines, Anilines, Phenylhydrazines, Hydroxylamines, Formamides, Sulfamic Acids and Acetamides

7. Regional Trends and Technology Development Efforts for Green Ammonia Generation

Green Ammonia Technology Development is Supported by Strong Industry and University Collaborations in North America.

Industry Initiatives for the Valorization of Ammonia from Hydrogen in North America

Favorable Government Policies and Incentives are Aiding the Development of Green Ammonia Technology in Asia-Pacific

Industry Initiatives for the Valorization of Ammonia from Hydrogen in Asia-Pacific

Europe Aims to Develop Low-carbon Fertilizer and Marine Fuel Production using Renewable Energy by 2050.

Industry Initiatives for the Valorization of Ammonia from Hydrogen in Europe

Significant Public and Private Sector Investment is Driving Green Ammonia Technology Development in the Middle East and Africa.

Industry Initiatives for the Valorization of Ammonia from Hydrogen in the Middle East and Africa

Latin America's Green Ammonia Technology Development is Driven by Aggressive Decarbonization Goals.

Industry Initiatives for the Valorization of Ammonia from Hydrogen in Latin America

Research Institutes' Contribution to the Valorization of Ammonia from Hydrogen

Public Funding Focuses on Ammonia Production.

Private Funding Focuses on the Development of Technologies that Support the Valorization of Ammonia into Marine Fuel.

Industry Initiatives for Ammonia Generation from Hydrogen

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Strategic Collaborations between Green Ammonia Manufacturers and Renewable Power Companies to Develop New Technologies and Scale up Production

Development of New Green Ammonia Storage and Transport Infrastructure

Combining Small-scale Green Ammonia Production with Remote Renewable Generation

Integration of Electrochemical and Chemical Looping Processes for Green Ammonia Synthesis



