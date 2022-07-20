Worldwide Contraceptives Industry to 2029 - by Product, Device and Region

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptives Market Analysis by Product (Topical, Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptives), by Device (Male Condoms, Diaphragms, Female Condoms, Vaginal Rings, Sub Dermal Implants, Intra-Uterine Devices), and by Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contraceptives market size is estimated to be USD 23.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period.

NGO and government initiatives to encourage use of contraceptive methods is a key driver for the growth of the global contraceptives market. Additionally, rising need for checking unwanted pregnancy and increase in awareness about contraceptives worldwide are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, health risks related with the usage of various contraceptive methods and rapid growth in aging population and rise in cases of infertility are expected to restrain the global market growth.



By Product

Based on product, the market is segmented into topical contraceptives, oral contraceptive pills, and injectable contraceptives. In 2021, the oral contraceptive pills segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to widespread use of these products and effectiveness in avoiding unplanned pregnancy worldwide. Injectable contraceptives segment projected to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for these contraceptives as they last from 8 to 13 weeks.



By Device

Based on device, the market is segmented into contraceptive sponges, male condoms, diaphragms, female condoms, vaginal rings, sub dermal implants, and intra-uterine devices. In 2021, the intra-uterine devices segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in number of gynaecologists choosing these devices for contraception worldwide. Male condoms segment projected to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to a substantially huge consumer base, high usage and government programs generating awareness about them in the developing economies.



Regional Insights

In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in occurrence of abortion, rise in population of women inside the age group of 15-44 years, growth in initiatives from government, accessibility of technological advanced products in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness among individuals, growing government initiatives relating to sex education for individuals are the major factors in this region.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players in the contraceptives market are The Female Health Company (U.K.); Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel); Reckitt Benckiser Plc (U.K.); Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.); Mayer Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.); Cooper Surgical (U.S.); Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.); Actavis plc (U.S.); Merck & Co. (U.S.); and Ansell Limited (Australia).

The leading players operating in the contraceptives industry are adopting various strategies including R&D investments, adaption of advanced techniques, new technology launches, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to capture a maximum revenue share. This exhaustive research report focuses on market size and forecast at global, segmental, regional and country level along with key market trends and dynamics from 2021 to 2029.

Market Segmentation

The contraceptives market report is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:



By Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2029)

Topical contraceptives

Oral contraceptive pills

Injectable contraceptives

By Device (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2029)

Contraceptive sponges

Male condoms

Diaphragms

Female condoms

Vaginal rings

Subdermal implants

Intra-uterine devices

Copper Intra-uterine devices

Hormonal intra-uterine devices

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Contraceptives

3. Executive Summary

3.1.Global Market Scenario

3.2.Segment Market Scenario

3.3.Geographic Market Scenario

3.4.COVID-19 Impact

3.5.Competitive Landscape

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.PESTEL Analysis

5.3.Value Chain Analysis

5.4.SWOT Analysis

5.5.Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Contraceptives Market

6.1.COVID-19: Overview

6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Product

7.1.Topical contraceptives

7.1.1.Topical contraceptives Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2.Oral contraceptive pills

7.2.1.Oral contraceptive pills Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.3.Injectable contraceptives

7.3.1.Injectable contraceptives Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by Device

8.1.Contraceptive sponges

8.1.1.Contraceptive sponges Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2.Male condoms

8.2.1.Male condoms Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.3.Diaphragms

8.3.1.Diaphragms Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.4.Female condoms

8.4.1.Female condoms Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.5.Vaginal rings

8.5.1.Vaginal rings Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.6.Subdermal implants

8.6.1.Subdermal implants Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.7.Intra-uterine devices

8.7.1.Intra-uterine devices Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Regional Market Analysis

9.1.Regional Market Trends

9.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

10. North America Contraceptives Market

11. Europe Contraceptives Market

12. Asia Pacific Contraceptives Market

13. Latin America Contraceptives Market

14. MEA Contraceptives Market

15. Competitor Analysis

15.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

15.2.Competitive Mapping

15.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis

15.4.Major Recent Developments

16. Company Profiles

16.1.The Female Health Company (U.K.)

16.1.1.Company Snapshot

16.1.2.Company Overview

16.1.3.Financials

16.1.4.Product Benchmarking

16.1.5.Recent Developments

16.2.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

16.2.1.Company Snapshot

16.2.2.Company Overview

16.2.3.Financials

16.2.4.Product Benchmarking

16.2.5.Recent Developments

16.3.Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

16.3.1.Company Snapshot

16.3.2.Company Overview

16.3.3.Financials

16.3.4.Product Benchmarking

16.3.5.Recent Developments

16.4.Mayer Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

16.4.1.Company Snapshot

16.4.2.Company Overview

16.4.3.Financials

16.4.4.Product Benchmarking

16.4.5.Recent Developments

16.5.Cooper Surgical (U.S.)

16.5.1.Company Snapshot

16.5.2.Company Overview

16.5.3.Financials

16.5.4.Product Benchmarking

16.5.5.Recent Developments

16.6.Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.)

16.6.1.Company Snapshot

16.6.2.Company Overview

16.6.3.Financials

16.6.4.Product Benchmarking

16.6.5.Recent Developments

16.7.Actavis plc (U.S.)

16.7.1.Company Snapshot

16.7.2.Company Overview

16.7.3.Financials

16.7.4.Product Benchmarking

16.7.5.Recent Developments

16.8.Merck & Co. (U.S.)

16.8.1.Company Snapshot

16.8.2.Company Overview

16.8.3.Financials

16.8.4.Product Benchmarking

16.8.5.Recent Developments

16.9.Ansell Limited (Australia)

16.9.1.Company Snapshot

16.9.2.Company Overview

16.9.3.Financials

16.9.4.Product Benchmarking

16.9.5.Recent Developments

16.10.Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US)

16.10.1.Company Snapshot

16.10.2.Company Overview

16.10.3.Financials

16.10.4.Product Benchmarking

16.10.5.Recent Developments

16.11.Planmed Oy (Finland)

16.11.1.Company Snapshot

16.11.2.Company Overview

16.11.3.Financials

16.11.4.Product Benchmarking

16.11.5.Recent Developments

16.12.Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US)

16.12.1.Company Snapshot

16.12.2.Company Overview

16.12.3.Financials

16.12.4.Product Benchmarking

16.12.5.Recent Developments

17.Conclusion & Recommendations



