Soft Tissue Repair Market worth USD 21.4 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The soft tissue repair market value is expected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing prevalence of obesity across the globe is anticipated to fuel the market progression. In obese people, the blood supply to adipose tissue is usually compromised, that diminishes the oxygen and nutrients necessary to prevent breakdown and promote healing. Hence, obesity is a major risk factor contributing to the demand for rapid healing products to treat injuries that involve damage to muscles, tendons, and ligaments, among others. Increasing obese population in such developed nations with high spending ability on advanced treatments influences the industry statistics.

Soft tissue repair market from tissue patch/matrix segment is predicted to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2030. This is owing to significant technological advancements in tissue patch/matrix that deliver improved biocompatibility as well as biomechanical strength. These soft tissue repair products can be used in several practices comprising hernia repair, skin repair, and orthopedic among others for repair and replacement of damaged tissue. Tissue matrix is also widely used for support, protection, reinforcement, or covering of tendon. Market players are also focusing to develop highly effective products for soft tissue repair procedures.

Some major findings of the soft tissue repair market report include:

Technological advancements in soft tissue repair products are projected to drive the market expansion.

Increase in awareness for early-stage disease diagnosis and treatment will amplify the market share.

Competitors are emphasizing strategic activities such as product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Soft tissue repair market from dural repair segment is set to cross USD 2.4 billion in 2030. The dural repair is necessary to prevent cerebrospinal fluid leaks and to allow openings in the dura to heal after surgery. Dural repair are highly demanding technique within spinal surgery attributable to several advantages. Tissue mesh are widely used in dural repair that can absorb and integrate itself onto the host tissue. Dural graft are recommended to suture the dura with a large opening that have the benefit of convenience.

Clinics segment is anticipated to surpass USD 3.1 billion by 2030. This is due to the surging number of patient’s preference for clinics for quality care. Furthermore, the majority of the clinics are emphasizing to offer cost-effective, high-quality, and personalized services, thereby delivering optimal procedural outcomes. Additionally, the availability of a comprehensive range of treatments incorporating advanced technology and equipment that caters to the patient population undergoing soft tissue repair procedures is likely to drive product adoption.

China soft tissue repair market is expected to exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2030. This is attributed to the rapidly growing healthcare sector, rising prevalence of hernia, etc. Also, several industry players in the country have recently introduced numerous disease screening initiatives to tackle the surging intricacy of disease diagnosis comprising orthopedic conditions. Healthcare facilities are emphasizing on the integration of innovative technologies in surgical procedures in order to deliver optimum outcomes. Thus, the afore-mentioned variables are projected to propel the demand for soft tissue repair products.

Some of the major industry players operating in the soft tissue repair market include Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic Plc., Arthrex, Inc, Medprin Biotech, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, and Baxter International, Inc. among others. These prominent players are involved in adoption of several strategic formulations such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

