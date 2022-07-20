Marimaca Continues to Improve Confidence in the High-Grade Core of the MOD: MAR-68 EXT intersects 384m at 0.64% CuT from 2m; ATR-112 intersects 118m at 0.96% CuT from 4m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce further results from the 2022 infill and extensional drilling campaign. Results reflect a total of 4,068m across 20 drill holes.

The drilling intersected broad zones of near-surface green copper oxide mineralization in 19 of the 20 drill holes. Drilling was focused on infilling the higher-grade central core of the MOD, and the MAMIX depth-extension zone discovered in the 2021 drilling campaign (see press release dated October 14, 2021). As with previous results (see announcements dated June 13, 2022, May 19, 2022, and May 10, 2022), drilling continues to demonstrate the excellent thickness and continuity of the mineralized column at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (MOD).

Highlights

Drilling continues to improve confidence in high-grade central core of the MOD, including additional, new extensions at depth below the existing PEA pit limits

Drilling completed up to late June 2022 will inform the planned updated mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for late Q3 2022, with balance of infill drilling expected to be included for subsequent MRE update All budgeted MAMIX extensional drilling was completed before the data cut-off and is expected to be captured in the planned 2022 MRE update

Drill results will continue to be released as assays are returned from the lab

MOD Infill

Holes MAR-156 and ATR-112 confirm the higher grade green oxide zones at the core of the MOD ATR-112 intersected 118m at 0.96% CuT from 4m, including 56m at 1.85% CuT from 66m MAR-156 intersected 230m at 0.53% CuT from surface, including 102m at 0.85% CuT from 34m

Hole MAR-155, drilled in the south-west of the MOD, encountered expected mineralization intersecting 72m at 0.35% CuT from 6m including 26m at 0.82% CuT from 30m

Holes MAR-152 and MAR-154 encountered the lower grade oxide halo at the south-east margin of the MOD

Hole MAR-157 was drilled outside the eastern PEA pit limit and encountered lower-grade mineralization along a west-north-west fracture set

MAMIX Infill

Holes MAR-68 EXT and MAR-23 EXT demonstrate the continuity of higher grades at depth into the MAMIX zone MAR-68 EXT intersected 384m at 0.64% CuT from 2m, including new intersection of 136m of 0.69% CuT from 250m MAR-23 EXT intersected new intersections of 96m at 0.71% CuT from 354m and 58m at 1.07% CuT from 392m to the base of the hole within a broader intersection 436m at 0.38% CuT from 14m

MAR-25 EXT intersected 422m of 0.48% CuT from surface, including new intersection of 110m at 0.34% CuT from 314m

MAR-153 intersected 216m at 0.41% CuT from 28m, including 96m at 0.73% CuT from 90m

MAR-151 intersected 266m at 0.34% CuT from 22m, including 52m at 0.45% CuT from 22m, 102m at 0.43% from 186m, 100m at 0.42% CuT from 200m and 28m at 0.58% CuT from 230m

MAR-07 EXT intersected 268m at 0.42% CuT, including new intersection of 64m at 0.33% CuT from 222m

MAR-45 EXT, MAR-13 EXT, MAR-43 EXT and ATR-81 EXT intersected broad zones of lower grade oxide mineralization from near-surface

MAR-21 EXT, MAR-69 EXT, MAR-20 EXT and MAR-63 EXT intersected known post-mineral faults and dyke systems in the downhole extensions



Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

“We have now completed the drilling planned to be captured in the 2022 MRE update, which includes all the planned MAMIX and peripheral drill holes targeting resource growth.

Results continue to be in-line with our geological interpretation at the MOD, with the excellent grade and vertical continuity of the Marimaca system demonstrated again in this latest batch of results. The 2022 infill campaign has been an important de-risking milestone for Marimaca as our confidence in the ore body continues to improve.”

Overview of Drilling Campaign Objectives

Marimaca’s 2022 drilling campaign consists of over 32,000m of planned drilling between the MOD infill and the MAMIX zone, the depth extension of the MOD. Both programs will support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) planned for late Q3 2022.

Results from the infill and MAMIX program continue to return positive results. Drilling released in today’s announcement was largely targeted at infilling and improving confidence in the higher-grade central portion of the MOD and the MAMIX depth extension below. The higher grade, green oxide core is located from surface and continues into the MAMIX zone to depths of up to 462m – the deepest drilled at the MOD to date. The near-surface, higher grade green oxide zones are accessible in the early years of the PEA mine plan (see announcement dated August 4 2020) with the 2022 infill drilling program targeting conversion of the Inferred-category resources to Measured & Indicated level.

Figure 1: Plan View of Infill Drilling Results, Planned Holes and MOD PEA Pit Shell is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5c7a9ff-c3cc-4585-a16d-3d78f0378c8a

Table 1. Summary of Infill Drill Results

Hole From To m % CuT ATR-112

4 122 118 0.96 including 4 30 26 0.30 and 66 122 56 1.85 MAR-152

2 34 32 0.14 50 68 18 0.11 160 190 30 0.27 MAR-154

10 48 38 0.17 including 32 48 16 0.23 80 120 40 0.11 MAR-155

6 78 72 0.35 including 30 78 48 0.49 including 30 56 26 0.82 150 190 40 0.11 MAR-156

0 230 230 0.53 including 0 10 10 0.28 and 34 136 102 0.85 and 154 210 56 0.48 MAR-157 120 198 78 0.12

Table 2. Summary of MAMIX Drill Results

Hole New/Historic From To m %CuT MAR-151

New

22 288 266 0.34 including 22 74 52 0.45 and 130 174 44 0.38 and 186 288 102 0.43 200 300 100 0.42 including 230 258 28 0.58 MAR-153

New

28 244 216 0.40 including 90 186 96 0.73 and 228 244 16 0.2 MAR-43 EXT

Historic + New 4 376 372 0.20 New 248 328 80 0.17 New including 278 316 38 0.24 New and 354 376 22 0.15 MAR-69 EXT

Historic + New 10 388 378 0.28 New 206 388 182 0.10 New including 312 330 18 0.20 MAR-25 EXT

Historic + New 2 424 422 0.48 New 314 424 110 0.34 New including 332 384 52 0.63 MAR-45 EXT

Historic + New 0 400 400 0.46 New 202 384 182 0.13 New including 202 244 42 0.26 New and 352 370 18 0.19 MAR-68 EXT

Historic + New 2 386 384 0.64 New 250 386 136 0.69 New including 250 352 102 0.88 New and 430 440 10 0.24 MAR-21 EXT

Historic + New 4 352 348 0.24 New 300 352 52 0.13 MAR-13 EXT

Historic + New 8 400 392 0.26 New 150 172 22 0.20 New 202 400 198 0.13 New including 202 236 34 0.20 New and 274 288 14 0.32 New and 354 400 46 0.16 MAR-63 EXT

Historic + New 4 268 264 0.27 New 204 268 64 0.10 MAR-20 EXT

Historic + New 0 274 274 0.49 New 252 274 22 0.12 MAR-23 EXT

Historic + New 14 450 436 0.38 New 354 450 96 0.71 New including 354 366 12 0.40 New and 392 450 58 1.07 MAR-07 EXT

Historic + New 18 286 268 0.42 New 222 286 64 0.33 New including 222 256 34 0.51 New and 270 286 16 0.21 ATR-81 EXT

Historic + New 2 270 268 0.37 New 232 270 38 0.18 New including 256 270 14 0.28

Table 3. Infill collars and survey

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth ATR-112 374942.7 7435691.4 1080.7 220 -60 300 MAR-152 375257.3 7434999.4 1027.6 220 -60 200 MAR-154 375310.9 7434984.0 1022.6 220 -60 200 MAR-155 374731.5 7435428.6 1050.8 220 -60 200 MAR-156 375028.5 7435700.7 1058.5 220 -60 250 MAR-157 375322.8 7435913.5 1118.8 310 -60 300

Table 4. MAMIX collars and survey

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Extension Final Depth MAR-151 375184.4 7435513.9 1120.3 310 -55 - 300 MAR-153 374831.9 7435470.3 1076.9 220 -60 - 350 MAR-45-EXT 374994.2 7435645.3 1093.5 310 -55 200 400 MAR-63-EXT 375000.7 7435642.2 1093.3 220 -60 100 300 MAR-43-EXT 374933.7 7435582.0 1124.3 310 -55 200 400 MAR-13-EXT 375155.0 7435148.1 1057.6 310 -55 250 400 MAR-20-EXT 374869.9 7435452.1 1062.3 310 -55 150 400 MAR-21-EXT 374967.1 7435351.1 1066.5 310 -55 150 450 MAR-25-EXT 375009.7 7435379.9 1081.5 310 -55 150 450 MAR-23-EXT 375046.0 7435422.6 1090.8 310 -55 150 450 MAR-07-EXT 375115.8 7435527.6 1113.0 310 -55 140 350 MAR-68-EXT 374954.1 7435615.7 1111.4 220 -60 200 450 MAR-69-EXT 374952.9 7435620.9 1111.6 310 -60 200 400 ATR-81-EXT 374993.1 7435750.8 1040.2 220 -60 78 278

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. RC holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for %CuT (total copper) and %CuS (acid soluble copper) by AAS. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

The QP confirms he has visited the project area, has reviewed relevant project information, is responsible for the information contained in this news release, and consents to its publication.

