Iris Energy to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston

SYDNEY, Australia, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will be participating at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts between August 8-11, 2022.



In attendance will be Daniel Roberts (Co-Founder and Co-CEO) and Lindsay Ward (President). Daniel will be presenting an overview of the Company on Tuesday, August 9 at 1.00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can register to view a webcast of the presentation using this link here.

Daniel and Lindsay will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. For more information, please contact a Canaccord Genuity sales representative.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

Focus on low-cost renewables : Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >$25bn in energy and infrastructure projects globally



Contacts



Media

Jon Snowball

Domestique

+61 477 946 068

Investors

Kane Doyle

Iris Energy

+61 422 013 860

kane.doyle@irisenergy.co

