New Blockchain-Based Gaming IP ‘Emboldn’ Promises Gameplay-First Experience

Nirvana Interactive Inc., a promising new Blockchain game development company, with a presence in Singapore, Dubai, and Canada, has raised a total of US $2.5 million from industry-leading investors in its seed round. The investments were co-led by Megala Ventures, Momentum 6, Polygon Studios, Unix Guild, Vendetta Capital, ABA, WTMC, and a few individual investors.

The Nirvana Interactive team is made up of game developers from AAA Gaming heavyweights Ubisoft and Electronic Arts, who have worked on lasting titles such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Just Dance, FIFA, Need for Speed, Ghost Recon, and Skull and Bones, among others.

Centered on the belief that storytelling is at its most powerful in a fun, collaborative, digital ecosystem, – Nirvana Interactive has created a new IP, presenting a new universe for a diverse, global gaming community.

Nirvana Interactive’s flagship IP ‘Emboldn’, promises to be an exciting new step in the Blockchain Gaming arena, where a new IP with a rich story, a gameplay-first experience, and a well-balanced game economy is yet to be seen.

Unlike a lot of other players in this space, what also sets the Emboldn IP apart is the fact that it tips its hat to significant Crypto communities worldwide – where each character in the game embodies the core values that each Cryptocurrency community possesses. There is a character named Biito who represents maximalists in the BTC community, and another character called Faith who represents the Doge community, among many others.

Their unique roles and story in the Emboldn universe mirror the unjust polarities found in societies around the world – and bring us tales of rebellion against corrupt, hollow systems and injustices. All the characters in Emboldn will be part of a grander narrative that will be told through different mediums.

Quyet Huynh, Co-founder of Megala Ventures says, “Nirvana Interactive and their Emboldn IP seems to be bringing something new to Blockchain gaming and the AAA fighting games genre. Their focus on creating a narrative-rich universe should appeal to players globally and it’s something we’re proud to support.”

On 30th June 2022, Nirvana Interactive released ‘Emboldn – The Awakening Vol. I’ – a comic book that marks the beginning of the Emboldn IP, evolving into a series of comic books, a web-game, and a AAA fighting game - all within the Emboldn universe. This first issue of the Emboldn comic book is free to read at Emboldn.io and will introduce you to an exciting new universe that’s all yours to step into.

Join their community on Discord and Telegram to stay updated on the project's development.

