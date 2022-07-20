Socrates AI Shortlisted for 2022 SaaS Awards

WOODSIDE, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates AI, a leading return on experience (ROX) platform, today shared it has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards Program in two categories: Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product and Best SaaS Product for HR.



Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the SaaS Awards accepts entries from around the world, including the U.S. and Canada, Australasia, EMEA and the U.K. The program strives to represent software innovation and diversity from all these regions.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, shared, “Innovative technologies have always driven the industry forward. Having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals, and these technologies are now part of successful business DNA. Continuing to evolve, this year, we’ve seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage.”

Williams continued, “Our judges were very impressed with the volume of original solutions for modern business in all industry areas. Stay tuned for our August announcement of category finalists, representing those few solutions who can demonstrate that extra edge in impressing our international panel of judges, who are now left with a next-to-impossible task.”

Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer for Socrates AI, commented, “As a SaaS platform, Socrates AI provides an end-user experience that aligns with how people consume information in today’s world. We bring enterprise-level applications and content systems into focus and deliver consistency through an AI-powered, consumer-like interface. Receiving this recognition from the SaaS Awards, in two different categories no less, further validates the Socrates AI mission and technology.”

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. To see the full shortlist, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Socrates AI

Socrates AI builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver consumer experiences in the workplace. Socrates leverages artificial intelligence to construct the conversational answers and information employees need. The omnichannel virtual assistant can be used on SMS, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Intranet Portals, and more. Employees receive actionable information and have the ability to make updates through a single conversational experience instead of navigating multiple applications.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates AI has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner "Cool" Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and recently announced a partnership with Mercer's Belong Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.