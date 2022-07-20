Nasdaq Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Continues Strong Growth in Solutions Segments Revenue

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



Second quarter 2022 net revenues 1 increased 6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Solutions segments 2 revenues increased 10%, including 12% organic growth, partially offset by a negative 2% FX impact.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) 3 increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 12% and represented 35% of ARR.

Second quarter 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share decreased 10% compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a gain on a divestiture in the prior year period. Second quarter 2022 non-GAAP 4 diluted earnings per share increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

diluted earnings per share increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021. During the first six months of 2022, the company returned $819 million to shareholders, including $633 million in share repurchases and $186 million in dividends.

After receiving the required regulatory and shareholder approvals, the Board declared a three-for-one stock split, with trading of NDAQ on a split-adjusted basis to begin on August 29, 2022.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

(US$ millions, except per share) 2Q22 % Change

(YoY) Solutions Segments Revenues $582 10% Market Services Net Revenues $310 1% Net Revenues $893 6% ARR $1,965 9% GAAP Diluted EPS $1.85 (10)% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $2.07 9%

Adena Friedman, President and CEO said, “Nasdaq’s robust second quarter results and continued top-line growth demonstrate the importance of our diverse and distinctive offerings to our clients, even during challenging market environments. I am proud of our ability to deliver consistently while positioning our company to capture future growth opportunities through focused investments.”

Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and CFO said, “As we begin the second half of the year, our carefully calibrated investments are supporting our continued growth across Anti Financial Crime solutions, Analytics and ESG, while maintaining our strong margins and scalability.”

FINANCIAL REVIEW

• Second quarter 2022 net revenues were $893 million, an increase of $47 million, or 6%, from $846 million in the prior year period. Net revenues reflected a $76 million, or 9%, positive impact from organic growth, including positive contribution from all segments, partially offset by a $19 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates and a $10 million decrease from the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

• Solutions segments revenues were $582 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $55 million, or 10%. The increase reflects a $65 million, or 12%, positive impact from organic growth, partially offset by a $10 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates.

• Market Services net revenues were $310 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2 million, or 1%. The increase reflects a $11 million, or 4%, positive impact from organic growth, partially offset by a $9 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates.

• Second quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses increased $11 million, or 2%, versus the prior year period. The increase primarily reflects higher general, administrative and other expense, compensation and benefits expense, and computer operations and data communications expense, partially offset by lower restructuring charges and professional and contract services expense.

• Second quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating expenses increased $21 million, or 5% versus the prior year period. The increase reflects a $42 million, or 11%, organic increase over the prior year period, partially offset by a $17 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates and a $4 million decrease from the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures. The organic increase primarily reflects higher compensation and benefits expense, general, administrative and other expense, and computer operations and data communications expense, partially offset by lower professional and contract services expense.

• The company repurchased $166 million in shares of its common stock in the second quarter of 2022, including the completion of a share repurchase program to offset dilution related to the divestiture of our U.S. Fixed Income business. As of June 30, 2022, there was $293 million remaining under the board authorized share repurchase program.

• The Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend on each share of common stock. The company’s shareholders, and the SEC, approved the company’s proposed charter amendment to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, and trading on a split-adjusted basis is expected to take place on August 29, 2022.

2022 EXPENSE AND TAX GUIDANCE UPDATE5

• The company is narrowing its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,710 to $1,740 million. Nasdaq continues to expect its 2022 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 26%.

STRATEGIC AND BUSINESS UPDATES

Nasdaq’s annualized SaaS revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased 12% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues totaled $679 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing 35% of total company ARR, up from 33% in the second quarter of 2021. The 12% year over year increase in annualized SaaS revenues primarily reflects strong growth in our Anti Financial Crime and Analytics businesses.



Annualized SaaS revenues totaled $679 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing 35% of total company ARR, up from 33% in the second quarter of 2021. The 12% year over year increase in annualized SaaS revenues primarily reflects strong growth in our Anti Financial Crime and Analytics businesses. Corporate Platforms delivered strong year over year growth from both Listing Services and IR and ESG Services, and Nasdaq has further expanded its ESG capabilities with the acquisition of Metrio. Listing Services revenues rose 15% to $107 million as the number of Nasdaq-listed corporate issuers increased 11% versus the prior year period. IR & ESG Services revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased 9% and the number of clients increased 6%. Nasdaq also acquired Metrio, an ESG data collection, analytics and reporting services provider, which expands our platform of SaaS solutions.



Listing Services revenues rose 15% to $107 million as the number of Nasdaq-listed corporate issuers increased 11% versus the prior year period. IR & ESG Services revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased 9% and the number of clients increased 6%. Nasdaq also acquired Metrio, an ESG data collection, analytics and reporting services provider, which expands our platform of SaaS solutions. Investment Intelligence continues to deliver strong revenue growth led by Index and Analytics. The Analytics business led by eVestment saw continued strong user adoption across both asset owners and asset managers as annualized SaaS revenues increased 12% to $215 million. In our Index business, revenue growth remained robust with a 16% year over year increase. The business continued to experience strong net inflows of $71 billion over the last 12 months, helping to offset the impact of market depreciation. Additionally, the number of contracts traded on futures and options on futures tracking Nasdaq indexes increased 64% year over year.



The Analytics business led by eVestment saw continued strong user adoption across both asset owners and asset managers as annualized SaaS revenues increased 12% to $215 million. In our Index business, revenue growth remained robust with a 16% year over year increase. The business continued to experience strong net inflows of $71 billion over the last 12 months, helping to offset the impact of market depreciation. Additionally, the number of contracts traded on futures and options on futures tracking Nasdaq indexes increased 64% year over year. Nasdaq led all exchanges in total multiply-listed options traded and set a record for the number of shares traded during the 2022 Russell U.S. indexes reconstitution. In the second quarter and first six months of 2022, Nasdaq led all exchanges during the period in total volume traded for multiply-listed equity options. Nasdaq continues to see higher participation in our auctions as passive strategies become a larger share of investment assets. As a result, Nasdaq achieved a record day for rebalancing Nasdaq listed securities in the annual Russell reconstitution, with 3.31 billion shares representing $63.8 billion, executed in 2.04 seconds.



In the second quarter and first six months of 2022, Nasdaq led all exchanges during the period in total volume traded for multiply-listed equity options. Nasdaq continues to see higher participation in our auctions as passive strategies become a larger share of investment assets. As a result, Nasdaq achieved a record day for rebalancing Nasdaq listed securities in the annual Russell reconstitution, with 3.31 billion shares representing $63.8 billion, executed in 2.04 seconds. Market Technology achieved strong new order intake. New order intake totaled $102 million in the second quarter of 2022, with nearly 60% coming from new customers, including a client agreement with Climate Impact X (CIX) to leverage Nasdaq’s Marketplace Services Platform.

Represents revenues less transaction-based expenses. Constitutes revenues from Market Technology, Investment Intelligence and Corporate Platforms segments. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) for a given period is the annualized revenue derived from subscription contracts with a defined contract value. This excludes contracts that are not recurring, are one-time in nature or where the contract value fluctuates based on defined metrics. ARR is currently one of our key performance metrics to assess the health and trajectory of our recurring business. ARR does not have any standardized definition and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. Refer to our reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and operating expenses, included in the attached schedules. U.S. GAAP operating expense and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.



Nasdaq, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Market Technology $ 131 $ 117 $ 255 $ 217 Investment Intelligence 283 261 567 516 Corporate Platforms 168 149 336 296 Market Services 969 874 1,927 2,010 Other Revenues 1 11 2 24 Total revenues 1,552 1,412 3,087 3,063 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (529) (517) (1,111) (1,170) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (130) (49) (191) (196) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 893 846 1,785 1,697 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 247 231 501 470 Professional and contract services 29 38 64 65 Computer operations and data communications 50 46 101 90 Occupancy 25 26 52 55 General, administrative and other 34 12 55 24 Marketing and advertising 11 9 21 19 Depreciation and amortization 65 68 132 131 Regulatory 8 7 15 14 Merger and strategic initiatives 12 12 27 57 Restructuring charges - 21 - 31 Total operating expenses 481 470 968 956 Operating income 412 376 817 741 Interest income - - 1 1 Interest expense (32) (33) (64) (62) Net gain on divestiture of business - 84 - 84 Other income 8 - 2 1 Net income from unconsolidated investees 9 27 15 84 Income before income taxes 397 454 771 849 Income tax provision 90 113 182 210 Net income 307 341 589 639 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - - 1 - Net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 307 $ 341 $ 590 $ 639 Per share information: Basic earnings per share $ 1.87 $ 2.08 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 2.05 $ 3.55 $ 3.83 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 1.14 $ 1.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding for earnings per share: Basic 164.1 164.1 164.6 164.4 Diluted 165.5 166.4 166.4 166.8







Nasdaq, Inc. Revenue Detail (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 MARKET TECHNOLOGY REVENUES Anti Financial Crime Technology revenues $ 75 $ 58 $ 147 $ 101 Marketplace Infrastructure Technology revenues 56 59 108 116 Total Market Technology revenues 131 117 255 217 INVESTMENT INTELLIGENCE REVENUES Market Data revenues 105 104 213 209 Index revenues 124 107 246 209 Analytics revenues 54 50 108 98 Total Investment Intelligence revenues 283 261 567 516 CORPORATE PLATFORMS REVENUES Listings Services revenues 107 93 214 184 IR & ESG Services revenues 61 56 122 112 Total Corporate Platforms revenues 168 149 336 296 MARKET SERVICES REVENUES Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing revenues 324 364 674 785 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (206) (255) (438) (550) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (15) (6) (21) (26) Total net equity derivative trading and clearing revenues 103 103 215 209 Cash Equity Trading revenues 546 415 1,056 1,033 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (323) (262) (673) (620) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (115) (43) (170) (170) Total net cash equity trading revenues 108 110 213 243 Fixed Income and Commodities Trading and Clearing revenues 12 14 26 31 Trade Management Services revenues 87 81 171 161 Total Net Market Services revenues 310 308 625 644 OTHER REVENUES 1 11 2 24 REVENUES LESS TRANSACTION-BASED EXPENSES $ 893 $ 846 $ 1,785 $ 1,697







Nasdaq, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 454 $ 393 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 30 29 Default funds and margin deposits 8,688 5,911 Financial investments 161 208 Receivables, net 652 588 Other current assets 233 294 Total current assets 10,218 7,423 Property and equipment, net 514 509 Goodwill 8,151 8,433 Intangible assets, net 2,670 2,813 Operating lease assets 462 366 Other non-current assets 581 571 Total assets $ 22,596 $ 20,115 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 175 $ 185 Section 31 fees payable to SEC 175 62 Accrued personnel costs 161 252 Deferred revenue 512 329 Other current liabilities 140 115 Default funds and margin deposits 8,688 5,911 Short-term debt 1,020 1,018 Total current liabilities 10,871 7,872 Long-term debt 4,696 4,812 Deferred tax liabilities, net 464 406 Operating lease liabilities 470 386 Other non-current liabilities 244 234 Total liabilities 16,745 13,710 Commitments and contingencies Equity Nasdaq stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,385 1,952 Common stock in treasury, at cost (509) (437) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,905) (1,587) Retained earnings 6,869 6,465 Total Nasdaq stockholders' equity 5,842 6,395 Noncontrolling interests 9 10 Total equity 5,851 6,405 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,596 $ 20,115







Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income and Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income, and Operating Expenses (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 307 $ 341 $ 590 $ 639 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (1) 39 40 78 76 Merger and strategic initiatives expense (2) 12 12 27 57 Restructuring charges (3) - 21 - 31 Net gain on divestiture of business (4) - (84) - (84) Net income from unconsolidated investees (5) (9) (26) (14) (83) Extinguishment of debt (6) 16 - 16 - Other (8) 5 2 7 Total non-GAAP adjustments 50 (32) 109 4 Non-GAAP adjustment to the income tax provision (7) (15) 7 (29) - Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 35 (25) 80 4 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 342 $ 316 $ 670 $ 643 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 2.05 $ 3.55 $ 3.83 Total adjustments from non-GAAP net income above 0.22 (0.15) 0.48 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.07 $ 1.90 $ 4.03 $ 3.85 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding for earnings per share: 165.5 166.4 166.4 166.8 (1) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (2) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. (3) In September 2019, we initiated the transition of certain technology platforms to advance the company’s strategic opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and continue the realignment of certain business areas. Charges associated with this plan represented a fundamental shift in our strategy and technology as well as executive realignment and were excluded for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq’s performance between periods. The restructuring charges primarily consisted of non-cash items such as asset impairment charges primarily related to capitalized software that was retired, and accelerated depreciation expense on certain assets as a result of a decrease in their useful life as well as third party consulting costs. The restructuring program ended as of June 30, 2021. (4) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a pre-tax net gain of $84 million on the sale of our U.S. Fixed Income business, which is included in net gain on divestiture of business in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (5) Represents the earnings recognized from our equity interest in the Options Clearing Corporation, or OCC. We will continue to exclude the earnings and losses related to our share of OCC's earnings for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as our income on this investment may vary significantly period to period. This provides a more meaningful analysis of Nasdaq's ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq's performance between periods. (6) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt. The charge for all periods is recorded in general, administrative and other expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (7) The non-GAAP adjustment to the income tax provision primarily includes the tax impact of each non-GAAP adjustment.







Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income and Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income, and Operating Expenses (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 412 $ 376 $ 817 $ 741 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (1) 39 40 78 76 Merger and strategic initiatives expense (2) 12 12 27 57 Restructuring charges (3) - 21 - 31 Extinguishment of debt (4) 16 - 16 - Other 1 5 5 7 Total non-GAAP adjustments 68 78 126 171 Non-GAAP operating income $ 480 $ 454 $ 943 $ 912 Revenues less transaction-based expenses $ 893 $ 846 $ 1,785 $ 1,697 U.S. GAAP operating margin (5) 46 % 44 % 46 % 44 % Non-GAAP operating margin (6) 54 % 54 % 53 % 54 % (1) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (2) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. (3) In September 2019, we initiated the transition of certain technology platforms to advance the company’s strategic opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and continue the realignment of certain business areas. Charges associated with this plan represented a fundamental shift in our strategy and technology as well as executive realignment and were excluded for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq’s performance between periods. The restructuring charges primarily consisted of non-cash items such as asset impairment charges primarily related to capitalized software that was retired, and accelerated depreciation expense on certain assets as a result of a decrease in their useful life as well as third party consulting costs. The restructuring program ended as of June 30, 2021. (4) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt. The charge for all periods is recorded in general, administrative and other expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (5) U.S. GAAP operating margin equals U.S. GAAP operating income divided by revenues less transaction-based expenses. (6) Non-GAAP operating margin equals non-GAAP operating income divided by revenues less transaction-based expenses.







Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income and Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Income, Diluted Earnings Per Share, Operating Income, and Operating Expenses (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 481 $ 470 $ 968 $ 956 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (1) (39) (40) (78) (76) Merger and strategic initiatives expense (2) (12) (12) (27) (57) Restructuring charges (3) - (21) - (31) Extinguishment of debt (4) (16) - (16) - Other (1) (5) (5) (7) Total non-GAAP adjustments (68) (78) (126) (171) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 413 $ 392 $ 842 $ 785 (1) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (2) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. (3) In September 2019, we initiated the transition of certain technology platforms to advance the company’s strategic opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and continue the realignment of certain business areas. Charges associated with this plan represented a fundamental shift in our strategy and technology as well as executive realignment and were excluded for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq’s performance between periods. The restructuring charges primarily consisted of non-cash items such as asset impairment charges primarily related to capitalized software that was retired, and accelerated depreciation expense on certain assets as a result of a decrease in their useful life as well as third party consulting costs. The restructuring program ended as of June 30, 2021. (4) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt. The charge for all periods is recorded in general, administrative and other expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.







Nasdaq, Inc. Quarterly Key Drivers Detail (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Market Technology Order intake (in millions) (1) $ 102 $ 119 $ 150 $ 160 Annualized recurring revenues (in millions) (2) $ 451 $ 428 $ 451 $ 428 Investment Intelligence Number of licensed exchange traded products (ETPs) 374 359 374 359 Period end ETP assets under management (AUM) tracking Nasdaq indexes (in billions) $ 321 $ 415 $ 321 $ 415 TTM (3) net inflows ETP AUM tracking Nasdaq indexes (in billions) $ 71 $ 47 $ 71 $ 47 TTM (3) net (depreciation) / appreciation ETP AUM tracking Nasdaq indexes (in billions) $ (90) $ 113 $ (90) $ 113 Annualized recurring revenues (in millions) (2) $ 586 $ 547 $ 586 $ 547 Corporate Platforms Initial public offerings The Nasdaq Stock Market (4) 38 135 108 410 Exchanges that comprise Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic 17 62 30 86 Total new listings The Nasdaq Stock Market (4) 84 192 194 511 Exchanges that comprise Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic (5) 25 72 44 104 Number of listed companies The Nasdaq Stock Market (6) 4,269 3,817 4,269 3,817 Exchanges that comprise Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic (7) 1,260 1,152 1,260 1,152 Annualized recurring revenues (in millions) (2) $ 586 $ 509 $ 586 $ 509 Market Services Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing U.S. equity options Total industry average daily volume (in millions) 36.7 34.6 38.3 37.3 Nasdaq PHLX matched market share 11.7 % 12.7 % 11.6 % 12.8 % The Nasdaq Options Market matched market share 8.2 % 8.4 % 8.3 % 8.1 % Nasdaq BX Options matched market share 2.1 % 1.1 % 2.1 % 0.9 % Nasdaq ISE Options matched market share 5.4 % 6.1 % 5.6 % 7.0 % Nasdaq GEMX Options matched market share 2.4 % 6.1 % 2.4 % 6.0 % Nasdaq MRX Options matched market share 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.7 % 1.4 % Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq's exchanges 31.4 % 35.9 % 31.7 % 36.2 % Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic options and futures Total average daily volume of options and futures contracts (8) 277,008 262,890 322,390 311,016 Cash Equity Trading Total U.S.-listed securities Total industry average daily share volume (in billions) 12.6 10.6 12.7 12.6 Matched share volume (in billions) 139.0 114.2 281.2 266.8 The Nasdaq Stock Market matched market share 16.5 % 15.8 % 16.4 % 15.8 % Nasdaq BX matched market share 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.5 % 0.6 % Nasdaq PSX matched market share 0.8 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.7 % Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq's exchanges 17.8 % 17.2 % 17.7 % 17.1 % Market share reported to the FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility 34.3 % 35.3 % 33.9 % 35.3 % Total market share (9) 52.1 % 52.5 % 51.6 % 52.4 % Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic securities Average daily number of equity trades executed on Nasdaq's exchanges 948,874 1,019,162 1,043,461 1,056,726 Total average daily value of shares traded (in billions) $ 5.7 $ 6.6 $ 6.4 $ 6.8 Total market share executed on Nasdaq's exchanges 72.2 % 77.3 % 72.6 % 77.9 % Fixed Income and Commodities Trading and Clearing Fixed Income Total average daily volume of Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic fixed income contracts 124,727 119,198 125,246 122,606 Commodities Power contracts cleared (TWh) (10) 115 206 250 456 (1) Total contract value of orders signed during the period, excluding Verafin. (2) Annualized Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for a given period is the annualized revenue of support services and SaaS subscription contracts. ARR is currently one of our key performance metrics to assess the health and trajectory of our recurring business. ARR does not have any standardized definition and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts during the reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. (3) Trailing 12-months (net inflows excludes ETP sponsor switches of $75 billion during such trailing 12-month period). (4) New listings include IPOs, including issuers that switched from other listing venues, closed-end funds and separately listed ETPs. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, IPOs included 16 and 47 SPACs, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, IPOs included 59 and 243 SPACs, respectively. (5) New listings include IPOs and represent companies listed on the Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic exchanges and companies on the alternative markets of Nasdaq First North. (6) Number of total listings on The Nasdaq Stock Market at period end, includes 465 ETPs as of June 30, 2022 and 419 as of June 30, 2021. (7) Represents companies listed on the Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic exchanges and companies on the alternative markets of Nasdaq First North. (8) Includes Finnish option contracts traded on Eurex for which Nasdaq and Eurex have a revenue sharing arrangement. (9) Includes transactions executed on The Nasdaq Stock Market's, Nasdaq BX's and Nasdaq PSX's systems plus trades reported through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility. (10) Transactions executed on Nasdaq Commodities or OTC and reported for clearing to Nasdaq Commodities measured by Terawatt hours (TWh).





