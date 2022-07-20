Global Singlecell Technology Market Landscape Report 2022: Market Share is Highly Concentrated on the Four Major Companies - 10x Genomics, Fluidigm, BD Biosciences, and Berkeley Light

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singlecell Technology Market Landscape 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-cell technology (SCT) market has emerged since the mid-2010s. The SCT is defined as any cell biology research tool that provides single cell (SC) resolution handling and data sets, for example, SC-picking up/dispensing, SC-sequencing, and SC-protein analysis technologies.

There are 58+ SCT commercial products from 52 companies and over 30 pre-commerce-stage startups to enter the market in the next few years (another report). Primarily, the SCT market is young and complex: over 75% of the products were launched within the last 7 years by startups and characterized by its wide range of technology mixtures and various types of users.

The market share is highly concentrated on the four major companies 10x genomics, Fluidigm, BD biosciences, and Berkeley light, yet this market share can change as the market expands with more players.

The report presents a comprehensive list of commercial SCT products, the technical principle for each product, the financial capability for each product (install bases, price, revenues) and segmented them by five application or functionality spectrums: which are SC- picking up isolation, SC-dispensing (cell line development), SC (or multi-omics) sequencing, SC- protein analysis, and novel cell characterization.

The report also features a novel spatial omics analysis market (total of 20 players!), label-free live-cell imaging, microfluidic chip-based flow cytometry, and small liquid dispensing technologies. In total, the report covers +60 (novel) technologies in the SCT research tools market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Objectives - Key features of the report - Methodology-How the report was written

Part 1. Global Single Cell Technology (SCT) market landscape

1.1 Intro to SCT

What is SCT and why single-cell biology

History of SCT

Market players analysis (timeline, location, employee number)

1.2 Market segmentation from SC isolation to analysis

Market segmentation by the single-cell handling technical principle

Complete list of companies and products

Market segmentation by application/main functions

Complete list of companies and products

1.3 Market size, market share, and trends

Market size and market share by revenues

Market trends and challenges

Part 2. The SCT commercial technology products

2.1 Image-based single-cell picking up technologies

List of 14 companies and technologies presentation

Advantages and disadvantages of LCM

SC-picking up isolation market landscape/competitive landscape analysis

2.2 single-cell dispensing technologies

List of 5 companies and technologies presentation

Summary of the technical principle and key differentiation

Cell line development market

2.3 Genomics/Transcriptomics/multi-omics technologies

List of 7 companies and technologies presentation

Key features and differentiators

competitive landscape analysis

2.4 Proteomics or protein level analysis technologies

List of 5 companies and technologies presentation

competitive landscape analysis

2.5 Novel cell characterization technologies

List of 9 companies and technologies presentation

New cell analysis technologies market landscape

Key features of new players

Part 3. Special features

3.1 Spatial omics analysis (7) technologies-> +20 market players complete list

3.2 Label-free live-cell imaging (6) technologies

3.3 Microfluidic chip-based flow cytometry (4) technologies

3.4 Liquid handling robot technologies (14)



Company presentation

Related market reports and consultation - About the author and the company.

