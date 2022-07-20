RAJANT AND AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL RADIO (A.I.R.) PARTNERSHIP TO BRING KINETIC MESH NETWORKING TO MIDDLE EAST, TURKEY, AND AZERBAIJAN

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL RADIO (A.I.R.), a leading radio communication solutions and mobility/IT applications provider. This agreement represents Rajant’s further investment in the Middle East, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. A.I.R.’s appointment as distributor enables them to introduce the world-leading Kinetic Mesh solution to their customers within industries, such as transportation, public utilities, public safety, ports, oil & gas, and mining.

“Since partnering with Rajant, we’ve found immediate success meeting customer requirements for seamless connectivity for static and high-speed moving objects thanks to the Rajant Kinetic Mesh multi-frequency, self-healing structure,” shares Anil Gedik, A.I.R. Regional Manager (Middle East). “Rajant provides end-users with dynamic, instant data transfer using the best path. The autonomous connection management, using their InstaMesh protocol, enables critical applications without a single point of failure despite the tough conditions inside tunnels, underground mines, and metal-intense areas like factories, warehouses, seaports, and oil fields.”

“A.I.R.’s primary customer base and business strategy are specifically focused on wireless communication solutions,” shared Bernard Taliaferro, Rajant VP of Global Channels. “With Rajant Kinetic Mesh networking, they now offer their clients a solution with total mobility, autonomous adaptability, and mission-critical reliability. We are pleased to partner with A.I.R. as an expansion of our worldwide footprint. With deployments already happening between us, our partnership is bringing solid technical support and reseller stocking levels for deployments in an array of industrial applications.”

About AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL RADIO

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois (USA) AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL RADIO (A.I.R.) is a major distributor of leading manufacturers, providing professional communication, mobility and IT solutions for public safety, government, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Since Its inception in 1990, A.I.R. have expanded in over 60 countries through regional offices, sales representatives, and dealers in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.”

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

