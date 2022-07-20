Nakamoto Games Releases NAKA Punks, A Limited Edition NFT Collection

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nakamoto Games, a leading play-to-earn and Metaverse ecosystem, has released the NAKA Punk NFT collection. NAKA Punks is a limited collection of 10,000 NFTs and will be Nakamoto Games' latest release in a series of cutting-edge innovations in the play-to-earn and Metaverse space.





The value of NAKA Punks is underpinned by assets in the Nakamoto Games ecosystem. They also come with a buy-back guarantee. Overall, the collection may has benefits and speculative value comparable to blue-chip NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks.

The initial market price for a NAKA Punk has been set at $200. Investors who buy NAKA Punks will have the option of receiving an airdropped NAKAVERSE property valued at $500 - immediately giving them an asset 2.5x the cost of the NFT.

The mint price of the NFTs is comparable to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, which were first sold for 0.08 ETH ($190). The cheapest Bored Ape now costs around 100 ETH. CryptoPunks, first given away for free, are now sold for roughly 83 ETH as the minimum price.

Owning a NAKA Punk will allow investors to earn substantial passive income in two ways.

The $500 NAKAVERSE property generates profits by mining mineral resources sold in the NAKAVERSE marketplace. NFT holders will also receive an ongoing share of Nakamoto Games' profits.

Each NAKA Punk NFT will have distinct and unique characteristics based on its given attributes. Buyers can estimate the value of their NFT using the rarity calculator available within the Nakamoto Games ecosystem. The rarer the NFT, the higher the speculative value and the greater the profit potential.

NAKA Punks owners also get a membership to the exclusive Satoshi Gaming Club. Club members can access airdrops and private presales for the most exciting blockchain gaming projects in their fundraising stages.

Nakamoto Games also offers a buy-back guarantee for unhappy investors. Buyers can sell their NAKA Punk back to the platform for the initial price paid, exactly after one year of purchase. The guarantee will be honored provided the investors haven’t availed of any airdrops associated with the NFT.

NAKA Punks is lining up to be an NFT collection that differentiates itself from the rest of the NFT market by offering minters an opportunity to tie themselves to a rapidly growing play-to-earn gaming ecosystem housing over 100,000 gamers worldwide. With a sophisticated tie to this gaming system and its Metaverse environment, NAKA Punks is lining up to be the hottest NFT collection of 2022.

Nakamoto Games is currently giving private access to the NFTs before the collection is open for public sale. Interested investors can now contact the Nakamoto Games team via the NAKA Punks Telegram channel.

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games is building the premier play-to-earn ecosystem where players can earn in endless blockchain-based games and developers can deploy games to a broad user base. For more information, please visit www.nakamoto.games.

