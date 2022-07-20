FTI Consulting’s Technology Segment Launches Digital Advertising and Consent Management Privacy Solutions

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has launched a new suite of solutions within its Information Governance, Privacy & Security (“IGP&S”) practice to address the growing risks at the intersection of digital advertising and data privacy regulation. FTI Technology’s integrated suite of Advertising Technology (“AdTech”) Privacy solutions will help clients navigate emerging data privacy challenges in digital advertising and online consent management.



The digital economy continues to grow at a rapid pace, driving significant spending in online advertising. The Interactive Advertising Bureau Internet Advertising Revenue Report: Full Year 2021 reported that digital advertising revenue increased by more than 35%, totaling $189 billion for the year. Industry experts expect a high rate of growth to continue through 2022 as organizations of all sizes drive an increasing portion of their sales through digital advertising. Amid this growth, however, are new regulatory and consumer advocacy concerns about how digital advertising is powered and the extent to which the current ecosystem impacts data privacy rights. These two competing forces are creating significant challenges for organizations to uphold compliance, transparency and trust while continuing to pursue business growth.

“There are three key trends colliding in the digital advertising space — record-breaking revenue, ramping data privacy regulation and industry-led shifts away from third-party online tracking,” said Todd Ruback, a Managing Director within FTI Technology’s IGP&S practice. “These intersecting issues are pointing toward a new era in digital advertising. To compete and thrive in this ‘AdTech 2.0’ world, organizations will need to realign their marketing strategies with data privacy best practices. Our new integrated suite of solutions addresses this emerging issue and helps clients maintain a strong data privacy posture in parallel with results-driven digital advertising and marketing strategies.”

FTI Technology partners with clients to evaluate and mitigate privacy risks stemming from digital marketing practices, deploy new AdTech architecture and optimize data to grow revenue. Additionally, FTI Technology helps organizations operationalize AdTech governance through managed services and solutions including:

AdTech Risk Assessment : FTI Technology helps clients identify their uses of online tracking technologies and gain a comprehensive understanding of how data is collected by those technologies as well as how existing practices align or conflict with regulatory guidance, standards or industry best practices. These assessments mitigate emerging risks arising from the use of AdTech and reveal regulatory concerns across transparency and consent, governance, impact to individual privacy rights, lawful basis to process data, data sharing, automated decision making based on profiling and cross-border data transfers.





: FTI Technology helps clients identify their uses of online tracking technologies and gain a comprehensive understanding of how data is collected by those technologies as well as how existing practices align or conflict with regulatory guidance, standards or industry best practices. These assessments mitigate emerging risks arising from the use of AdTech and reveal regulatory concerns across transparency and consent, governance, impact to individual privacy rights, lawful basis to process data, data sharing, automated decision making based on profiling and cross-border data transfers. AdTech Privacy and Governance Model Development : Organizations need a flexible governance framework that balances digital advertising strategy with emerging regulatory and compliance risks. FTI Technology’s data privacy and digital advertising experts guide the development of policies, roles, cross-functional stakeholder teams and processes that enable organizations to implement, demonstrate and sustain data privacy accountability while preserving and growing revenue through digital advertising.





: Organizations need a flexible governance framework that balances digital advertising strategy with emerging regulatory and compliance risks. FTI Technology’s data privacy and digital advertising experts guide the development of policies, roles, cross-functional stakeholder teams and processes that enable organizations to implement, demonstrate and sustain data privacy accountability while preserving and growing revenue through digital advertising. Consent and Preference Management: FTI Technology advises on and designs strategic approaches to in-house data sets that reduce reliance on third-party vendors while optimizing digital advertising revenue through customized consumer consent and preference management.



Jake Frazier, a Senior Managing Director and the global leader of the IGP&S practice within FTI Technology, added, “Over the last several years, consumers have gained significant rights of control over their personal information and how businesses use it. The convergence of global regulatory activity and an exceptionally high standard for trust and transparency have placed the current AdTech ecosystem under intense pressure to adapt. While this presents challenges, it also offers tremendous opportunity for organizations to build strong, direct, mutually beneficial connections to their customers. Our suite of AdTech privacy solutions are designed around this notion and will enable organizations to establish digital marketing practices that are fit for a future in which consumer data privacy rules.”

Experts from within FTI Technology’s IGP&S practice have the domain experience needed to help organizations make sense of and mitigate their digital risk relating to online tracking, data privacy and digital advertising practices. Specialists in global and U.S. state data privacy regulation, AdTech, analytics, industry best practices and technology transformation work closely with clients to develop proactive and holistic programs and strategies that reduce risk while also extracting value from corporate data. To learn more about FTI Technology’s IGP&S solutions, visit here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

