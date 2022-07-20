Indegene joins The Metaverse Standards Forum to foster interoperability within healthcare-contextualized open metaverse standards

BANGALORE, India and PRINCETON, N.J., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, today announced that it joined The Metaverse Standards Forum to foster interoperability within healthcare-contextualized open metaverse standards.

The Metaverse Standards Forum brings together leading standards organizations and companies for industry-wide cooperation on interoperability standards needed to build the open metaverse. Hosted by Khronos Group, the forum’s founding members include Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, Adobe, Alibaba, Epic Games, Unity, the World Web Consortium, and the XR Association (XRA). Indegene joined the forum as a Principal Member.

The metaverse is poised as the next generation of the internet with major evolutionary steps in immersion, social interaction, and human-machine interfaces. Patients, physicians, payers and other healthcare stakeholders will all be participants in the connected metaverse, so leveraging this channel is a priority for healthcare organizations accelerating their digital transformation journey.

Factoring healthcare information privacy, portability, and interoperability within the metaverse standards has the potential to enable better patient outcomes through innovations in medical education, remote diagnostics, medical congresses, simulations, and patient support programs.

Open standards enable consistency across multiple metaverse implementations and can make the technology pervasive across a wide array of demographics. Indegene will contribute its knowledge of the healthcare industry’s information standards and their portability for consideration in the overall metaverse standards being worked on by The Metaverse Standards Forum and its members. Indegene’s experience in the utility of standards within real world life sciences use cases will provide significant value in this effort.

Announcing the membership, Tarun Mathur, CTO, Indegene said, “As a digital-first partner, we take pride in enabling healthcare organizations be future ready. The metaverse can significantly change the way healthcare organizations engage and empower its community of patients, physicians, payers and drug and medical device manufacturers. Through our contribution to The Metaverse Standards Forum, we look forward to accelerating the adoption of enterprise-scale metaverse and building an immersive experience for the healthcare community.”

Indegene is also hosting a panel discussion on the metaverse at its thought leadership conference, Indegene Digital Summit on September 22nd and 23rd, 2022. Early metaverse adopters and visionary thinkers from the life sciences industry will share their thoughts on mastering the metaverse and building a scalable, immersive experience in this session. Indegene Digital Summit is a no-vendor, no-booth, virtual-only event, open to healthcare industry professionals through free registration at https://www.indegene.com/indegene-digital-summit

