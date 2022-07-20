Resonate Blends Introduces Koan Cordial Multi-Serve Bottles and 4-Packs to its Lineup

CALABASAS, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), announced today they are currently producing new packaging for their precisely targeted award-winning Koan Cordials.



In response to customer requests, the company will offer five popular blends in 10-serving bottles that provide a lower cost per serving and allow users to customize their servings to their personal preference. In addition, the company is now offering a 4-pack that also lowers the cost per serving while preserving the convenience and portability of the discrete smaller bottles.

Users and retailers will soon be able to order Calm, Wonder, Play, Create and Sleep in the multi-serve format. The 4-packs and singles will be available for Delight, Calm, Wonder, Play and Create.

“Resonate Blends is founded on the concept that value-added brands are the future of cannabis. Our customer response as well as our beta testing has confirmed over and over that the qualitative aspects of our experiences and the precision calibrated formulations are well received,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate Blends. “These new form factors are designed to provide our customers with more flexible and affordable solutions, and we are engaged in a number of other innovative and aggressive initiatives designed to rapidly increase our product offerings while maintaining the focus on innovation and exceptional quality.”

Consistent with further solidifying Resonate’s foundation, the Company issued an 8-K filing on July 19, 2022 detailing the issuance of common stock to certain note holders as a result of voluntary conversions of their 8% convertible notes issued in early 2021. The aggregate dollar amount of debt reduced by the conversions was nearly $2 million dollars. This milestone event reduces the Company’s largest liability and provides more financial clarity as the Company prepares to expand its operations and searches for complimentary businesses to partner with to increase its presence in the industry.

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world’s first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate’s flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for “Best New Brand”. To learn more, please visit www.resonateblends.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

