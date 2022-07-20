Global Lithium Compound Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Compound Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lithium compound market reached a value of US$ 5.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.92% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Lithium is a silver-white alkali metal that is generally extracted from ores and mineral springs. It is a mixture of the isotopes Li6 and Li7, which are corrosive and burn with a white flame. It has the lowest density of all the metals and forms organic and inorganic compounds like oxide, nitride, carbide, hydride, and hydroxide. These compounds are widely utilized in various industrial applications, such as the manufacturing of ceramics, nuclear materials, glass, pharmaceuticals, and batteries.

Lithium Compound Market Trends:

At present, there is an increase in the utilization of lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry on account of their numerous benefits, including high energy density, long life cycle, low self-discharge rate and maintenance, and fast charging capability. This, coupled with the rising adoption of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and robots to save energy, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.

Besides this, an increase in the demand for consumer electronics like mobile phones, cameras, laptops, and power tools that are powered through lithium-ion batteries is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, lithium compounds assist in enhancing the lifespan of products and providing greater surface tension, resistance to thermal shock, and increasing mechanical strength. As a result, they find extensive applications in the glass and ceramics industry around the world.

Furthermore, a rapid increase in technological improvements for the manufacturing of high-efficiency batteries is creating a favorable market outlook. Other factors, including the rising use of lithium compounds in the healthcare industry and significant investments in infrastructure developments, are impelling the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are SQM S.A., FMC Corporation, Orocobre Limited, Lithium Americas Corp. and Neometals Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lithium compound market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global lithium compound market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lithium compound market?

Which are the popular product types in the global lithium compound market?

What are the major end-uses in the global lithium compound market?

What are the price trends of lithium compound?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global lithium compound market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global lithium compound market?

What is the structure of the global lithium compound market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global lithium compound market?

How is lithium compound manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lithium Compound Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Lithium Carbonate

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Lithium Hydroxide

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lithium Concentrate

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Lithium Metal

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Lithium Chloride

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Butyllithium

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Other Lithium Compounds

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Batteries

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Glass and Glass Ceramics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Automotive Parts

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Greases

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Metallurgy

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Polymer

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Air Treatment

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Lithium Compound Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 SQM

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 FMC Corporation

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Orocobre Limited

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.4 Lithium Americas Corp.

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5 Neometals Ltd.

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke4tj

Attachment