Global Self-tanning Products Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

The global self-tanning products market size is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Rising preference for healthy and tanned skin, especially among female consumers, has given rise to increased spending on self-tanning products. Furthermore, increased acceptance of self-tanning products among men, coupled with growing celebrity endorsements by actors such as Brad Pitt and George Clooney, is expected to drive the product demand.

According to an article published on William Reed Business Media in November 2020, consumers in the U.K. have spent more money on self-tanning products during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a major cutback in overall beauty spend, as per a survey released by beauty retailer Natura & Co. Spending on self-tanning products in the U.K. increased and the average time dedicated to self-tanning during the lockdown also increased by 8 minutes.



The lotions product segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. Lotions are lightweight, contain little oil, and have high water content, making them one of the most popular sunless tanning alternatives, especially in hot and humid climates to prevent greasiness. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

A large number of consumers prefer buying self-tanning products from hypermarkets & supermarkets due to the shopping experience offered by these stores. The availability of expert assistance along with physical verification of products is another major factor contributing to the growth of this segment. The market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of a large number of strong major players, such as The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Beiersdorf AG.



Self-tanning Products Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The expansion of the chemical industry in India and China, both of which are backed by regulatory support, is expected to ensure continuous raw material access to self-tanning product manufacturers and thus, be a positive factor for the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The gels segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing product launches.

For instance, Clarins Paris offers DHA+ Erythrulose, water molecules-infused self-tanning gel.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are increasingly launching e-commerce websites in lucrative markets owing to the rising internet penetration and increasing propensity of mobile shopping among consumers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution channel Outlook



Chapter 3. Self-Tanning Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Self-Tanning Products Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Driver Impact Analysis

3.5.2. Restraint Impact Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. Roadmap of Self-tanning products Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Self-Tanning Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Lotions

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast for lotion, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Gels

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast for gel, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast for other self-tanning products, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Self-Tanning Products Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Men

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast for men, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Women

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast for women, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Self-Tanning Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through hypermarkets & supermarkets, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Convenience Stores

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through convenience stores, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Online

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast through online, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Self-Tanning Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. L'Oreal

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Shiseido Co., Ltd.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. St. Tropez

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Unilever

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Kao Corporation

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Beiersdorf AG

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Product Benchmarking

10.7.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Avon Products, Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Clarins

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

