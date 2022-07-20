CalAmp iOn™ Xtreme Temperature Tag Wins 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

Cargo temperature visibility protects quality of highly sensitive pharmaceutical and biological shipments



Smart sensor integration with CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform delivers insights enabling critical business decisions about temperature-sensitive goods while in transit

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, announced today its iOn™ Xtreme Temperature Tag has won a 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award. Presented by Crossfire Media and TMC’s IoT Evolution World , the award recognizes the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things.

Designed to monitor temperatures of pharmaceuticals, biological materials and other highly sensitive materials, CalAmp’s iOn Xtreme Temperature Tag works in environments below negative 20°Celsius and above 60°Celsius. When paired with a thermocouple probe*, the smart sensor allows companies to obtain accurate temperature readings at configurable logging rates and sends notifications if cargo temperature has gone out of a safe and acceptable range. Drivers can be alerted of temperature shifts and make timely, necessary changes to prevent products in transit from becoming damaged or unusable.

Through built-in device integration with the CalAmp Telematics Cloud™ (CTC) platform, the data is transmitted to the cloud in real time, enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility of these temperature-sensitive goods through any supply chain management platform. The Xtreme Temperature Tag has been integral to protecting the quality, integrity and safety of ultra-sensitive pharmaceutical and biological shipments, including enabling the safe transport of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We feel honored to receive this award from IoT Evolution World. It is a testament to our continued commitment to helping manufacturers and logistics providers maintain the integrity of their complex supply chains through the power of real-time visibility and actionable insights. We designed the Xtreme Temperature Tag as a solution to bring together the power of the cloud, edge computing and the Internet of Things in a meaningful, impactful way to protect the most sensitive, albeit mission-critical, products," said Jeff Clark, chief product officer at CalAmp.



TMC awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market that consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies.

“Congratulations to recipients of 2022 IoT Product of the Year Awards,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It is one of the most rewarding parts of our jobs at IoT Evolution World to recognize the latest innovative products and solutions in the exploding IoT market. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing their future successes!”

*Standard thermocouple probes work with the CalAmp iOn Xtreme Temperature Tag.

