Probiotic Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

Probiotics are bacteria that promote the body’s digestive juices and enzymes, ensuring appropriate digestion.



They can be consumed orally or as a supplement.Probiotics also protect good bacteria from potentially dangerous bacteria.



Probiotics are currently being utilized to identify and treat mental issues and digestive and neurological disorders. They also protect proteins and lipids from oxidative damage and eliminate infections in the body.



Based on type, the probiotic ingredients market is segmented into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and others.The Bifidobacterium segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period.



They help in the treatment of diarrhea, constipation, and other gastrointestinal issues. Bifidobacteria can aid in the digestion of food, the absorption of nutrients, and the defense against disease-causing organisms.



Changing lifestyles have led to a rise in the consumption of junk foods, which is likely to increase the potential of food-borne bacterial infections, thus promoting product demand.Bifidobacteria have been added as active ingredients in several functional foods due to their potential health-promoting properties.



These factors are expected to boost the demand for Bifidobacteria and further fuel the growth of the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period.



By geography, the probiotic ingredients market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest market share, and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



In recent years, the growing influence of western culture on consumers is also influencing their consumption habits in Asia Pacific.Young consumers are consuming products such as yogurt and healthy snacks in their breakfast and quick meals.



Moreover, the demand for probiotic-based products is also increasing in the region as consumers are becoming health-conscious.All these factors are further expected to boost the probiotic ingredients market growth.



The Asia Pacific probiotics industry is rapidly advancing with the rising consumption of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. In Asia Pacific, vitamins and dietary supplements demand increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, people have been focusing on their health since the emergence of the pandemic, and consumers are seeking out immunity-boosting products such as vitamin C or ginseng. These factors are fueling the growth of the probiotic ingredients market across Asia Pacific.



The leading players in the probiotic ingredients market are ADM; Novozymes A/S; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Kerry; Lallemand Inc.; IFF Nutrition & Biosciences; AngelYeast Co., Ltd.; Probiotical S.p.A.; Adisseo; and Probi. These players are developing various products to address consumers’ growing demand. For instance, Danon S.A. has announced a launch of its new kids’ yogurt brand Danimals in the North American probiotic ingredients market. This low-fat yogurt contains vitamin C, vitamin D, and probiotic products that claim to aid the immune system and digestive system of kids potentially.



The size of the probiotic ingredients market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the probiotic ingredients market.

