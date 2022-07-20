Third Party Logistics Market to Grow Substantially at 8.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Third Party Logistics Market finds that the increasing trading activities are expediting the market growth. Primarily driven by the growing e-commerce sector. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Third Party Logistics Market, states Vantage Market Research, in their latest report. The Global Third Party Logistics Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1494.6 Billion in 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 931.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), Value Added Logistics Services (VALS), by Transport (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways), by End-Use (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/third-party-logistics-market-1747/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Third Party Logistics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% during the forecast period.

The Third Party Logistics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 931.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1494.6 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Third Party Logistics market.



Market Dynamics :

Rising Trading Activities to Drive the Market Growth

The development of logistics infrastructure in Asia and the Middle East regions is expected to augment the growth of the market in the years to come. Huge market conditions and improvement in the global economy are the major factors that drive globalization. Many activities related to trade have been witnessed to increase, owing to the rise in globalization. Therefore, manufacturers or retailers find it difficult to keep a track of these activities efficiently, 3rd Party Logistics companies help these manufacturers to check the track and control these activities. This is one factor that is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, development in the overseas market is projected to play a vital role in supporting the growth of the market shortly. 3PL services are becoming increasingly convenient for price-conscious customers that demand a larger selection of high-quality products delivered on time. Therefore, an increase in trading activity due to globalization will lead to the growth of the market, and the development of new technologies is expected to significantly contribute to the 3PL market growth.

Increasing E-Commerce Industry to Stimulate the Market Growth

The E-Commerce business during the pandemic has seen a drastic change in some regions. The customers demand witnessed changes related to the timely delivery. Customers are more inclined towards same-day and one-day delivery. As a result, many retailers started affording logistics services to meet customer expectations. Moreover, continuous development in e-commerce will surge the demand for logistics services in areas such as express delivery and inventory management. The demand for 3PL service providers will significantly rise in tier 3 and 5 cities where demand for logistics services has increased. Further, the increase in urbanization and increasing penetration of internet & mobile along with an increase in the number of warehouses and expansion of the logistics industry are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the Third Party Logistics Market during the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/third-party-logistics-market-1747/0

Benefits of Purchasing Third Party Logistics Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Third Party Logistics Market:

Service Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) International Transportation Management (ITM) Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) Value Added Logistics Services (VALS)

Transport Roadways Railways Waterways Airways

End-Use Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Automotive Other End-Uses

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/third-party-logistics-market-1747

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Third Party Logistics Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), Value Added Logistics Services (VALS)), by Transport (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways), by End-Use (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Third Party Logistics Market

North America dominated the Global Third Party Logistics Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of key players such as XPO Logistics Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc., UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc., and many others in the region. Apart from this, the increase in demand for cold storage in the region is also expected to fuel the regional market growth. In addition, the growing trade routes between the regions are expected to create a great opportunity for 3PL providers. The accumulation of products and the purchase of goods in China have led to changes in the technological, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries of foreign countries. Such changes are expected to stimulate market growth in countries, including India, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. The continuous development of transport infrastructure and the increasing emphasis on travel processes in developing countries are expected to further augment the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in Third Party Logistics Market:

BDP International

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DSV

DB Schenker Logistics

FedEx

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.



Recent Developments:

December 2021: CI Capital Partners announced the sale of Redwood Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider to AEA Investors. Redwood Logistics offers a broad suite of services including transportation brokerage, managed transportation, supply chain technology, and related services.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Third Party Logistics Market?

How will the Third Party Logistics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Third Party Logistics Market?

What is the Third Party Logistics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Third Party Logistics Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Third Party Logistics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Service



• Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding



• Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)



• International Transportation Management (ITM)



• Warehousing & Distribution (W&D)



• Value Added Logistics Services (VALS)



• Transport



• Roadways



• Railways



• Waterways



• Airways



• End-Use



• Manufacturing



• Retail



• Healthcare



• Automotive



• Other End-Uses



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K.



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • BDP International



• Burris Logistics



• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.



• CEVA Logistics



• DSV



• DB Schenker Logistics



• FedEx



• J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.



• Kuehne + Nagel



• Nippon Express



• United Parcel Service of America Inc.



• XPO Logistics Inc.



• Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/third-party-logistics-market-1747/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Curved Glass Panel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Single-Glazed, Double-Glazed, Other Product Types), by Applications (Architectural, Traffic, Industry, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Size (19, 20, 21, Other Sizes), by Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Luxury/ Premium Vehicles, Mid-Segment Vehicles, Entry-Class Vehicles), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Retail Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Conventional Retail Logistics, E-Commerce Retail Logistics), by Solution (Commerce Enablement, Supply Chain Solutions, Reverse Logistics & Liquidation, Transportation Management), by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), by System (Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS), ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing Systems (ITPS), Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS), by Application (Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Passenger Information Management), by Application (Rail-Running Operation & Collision Avoidance, Passenger Information Management, Smart Ticketing, Security & Surveillance).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: