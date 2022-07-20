The Worldwide Cash Logistics Industry is Expected to Reach $46.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cash Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, by End Use (Financial Institutions, Government Agencies, Retail), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cash logistics market size is anticipated to reach USD 46.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing demand for efficient cash management solutions such as intelligent vaults and fully automated cash-in-transit vehicles to enhance operational functionality and flexibility are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



In addition, the growing need for security in currency handling activities is expected to gain high momentum over the forecast period. The rising integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into cash management solutions to prevent fraud is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Several biometric solution providers are focusing on developing new features and functions, such as secure software for efficient cash management solutions and automatic cash handling services for better security.



Companies such as Brink's Incorporated, CMS Info Systems Ltd., and Prosegur Cash SA have developed AI-based solutions to enhance the customer experience as per the changing needs of customers. Cash management solution providers are acquiring ATM service-providing companies to expand their reach. For instance, in April 2021, Brink's Company, a cash management solution company, announced the acquisition of PAI, Inc., a U.S.-based privately-owned ATM services provider, for USD 213 million to expand its reach in the U.S.



Advanced technologies complement the benefits of cash-in-transit vehicles. Several vehicle manufacturers are developing electric armored money transporter for the safety of employees. For instance, in August 2020, MAN, a commercial vehicle provider, introduced a MAN eTGE electric van, an electrically armored money transporter, to Prosegur, an international security service provider. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the growth of the cash logistics industry owing to the supply chain disruptions.



However, cash logistics companies are recovering and are focusing on integrating advanced functionalities and features into their products to attract customers and expand their client base. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of contactless ATMs, which are marketed as a risk-free way of withdrawing cash amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. Such technological advancements are expected to boost the adoption of ATMs, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Cash Logistics Market Report Highlights

Cash-in-transit held the largest share in the service segment owing to the pursuance of standard protocols for safe transportation coupled with a rising trend of outsourcing banking activities.

The cash management services segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing service segment owing to the rise in demand for handling cash within the retail segment.

The financial institutions segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cash logistics solutions among financial institutions on account of benefits such as customization of solutions, improved transparency, and optimal currency flow, among others.

Various factors, such as increasing purchasing power coupled with the accelerated growth in the installation of ATMs in emerging countries such as China and India, are significantly contributing to the Asia Pacific regional market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Cash Logistics Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Cash Logistics Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Cash Logistics Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growth in circulation of cash

3.4.1.2 Increasing deployment of ATMs

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Growing adoption of digital money

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Cash Logistics Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Cash Logistics Market-Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

3.8 Cash Logistics Market-PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Cash Logistics Service Outlook

4.1 Cash Logistics Market Share By Service, 2021

4.2 ATM Services

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030

4.3 Cash-in-transit

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030

4.4 Cash Management

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030

4.5 Others

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030



Chapter 5 Cash Logistics End Use Outlook

5.1 Cash Logistics Market Share By End Use, 2021

5.2 Financial Institutions

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030

5.3 Government Agencies

5.3.1 CMarket estimates and forecast, 2017-2030

5.4 Retail

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030



Chapter 6 Cash Logistics Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.3 Company Market Positioning Analysis

7.4 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

7.5 Company Geographical Presence



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Brink's Incorporated

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Financial performance

8.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.2 Cash Logistik Security AG

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Financial performance

8.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3 CMS Info Systems Ltd.

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Financial performance

8.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4 G4S Limited

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.5 GardaWorld

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Financial performance

8.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.6 Global Security Logistic Co.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Financial performance

8.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.6.4 Strategic initiatives

8.7 Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Financial performance

8.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.8 Loomis AB

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Financial performance

8.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.9 Prosegur

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Financial performance

8.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic initiatives

8.10 Cash in Transit Solutions Pty Ltd

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Financial performance

8.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.10.4 Strategic initiatives

8.11 List of Other Prominent Players in the Market

