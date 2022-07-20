New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prebiotic Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Form, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295692/?utm_source=GNW

They act like fertilizers that stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.



Prebiotics are found in many fruits and vegetables, especially those containing complex carbohydrates, such as fiber and resistant starch. Increasing consumer awareness of leading a healthier lifestyle has boosted demand for prebiotic ingredients, especially from the food & beverage industry.



Based on type, the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), and others.The galacto-oligosaccharides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



It beneficially affects the host by stimulating the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria in the colon.This prebiotic effectively stimulates immune functions, helps absorb essential nutrients, and produces antioxidants in the body.



The awareness of benefits associated with prebiotic ingredients is rising due to the shift of consumers’ interest toward the nutrient content. Hence, increasing awareness and adoption of galacto-oligosaccharides is a vital factor driving the market growth.



By geography, the prebiotic ingredients market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest market share, and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



In recent years, the growing influence of western culture on consumers also influenced their consumption habits in Asia Pacific.Further, the young population in the region started consuming foods such as yogurt, fruits, and whole grains, which help improve digestion by increasing the good bacteria in the gut.



Young consumers are adopting a healthy diet as they have to incline towards gym and sports activities to maintain their health.The demand for a prebiotics-based product is increasing in the region as the young population is becoming more health-conscious.



Moreover, the Asia Pacific prebiotic ingredients industry is rapidly advancing with the rising consumption of dietary supplements. In Asia Pacific, vitamins and dietary supplements demand increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are fueling the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market across Asia Pacific.



The leading players in the prebiotic ingredients market are BENEO GmbH; COSUCRA; DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences; Clasado Ltd.; Nexira; Ingredion Incorporated; SOLACTIS; Cargill, Incorporated.; Sensus; and Roquette Frères. These manufacturers are focusing on expanding businesses by adopting strategic planning such as collaboration & partnership. For instance, on July 9, 2021, COSUCRA – made a partnership agreement with the Wallon Investment Company (WIC), European Investment Bank (EIB), and Sophiproteol for the US $11.32 million to expand its pea plant production capacity in Europe. Hence, the strategic planning by the players anticipates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.

