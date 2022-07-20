Eric Phillips Joins Stambaugh Ness as Director, Data Solutions

YORK, Pa., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Eric J. Phillips, CLSSGB, CSM, as Director, Data Solutions. In his role, Eric will lead SN's growing Data Solutions team and create innovative offerings that anticipate and meet the business intelligence and data needs of the clients we serve nationally.

Prior to joining SN, Eric served in leadership roles that included Principal Consultant, Operational Performance Improvement, and Director, Strategic Projects. During his 20+ year career, Eric has developed specialized expertise in the creative analysis of complex data and how to leverage that data to help organizations meet their goals.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake, states, "Eric's deep appreciation for the power of data, along with his ability to develop actionable solutions and high-level strategies, will position our clients for greater success today and in the future."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

