Kratos Awarded Contract from U.S. Army Future Command to Demonstrate Military SATCOM Modernization

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command to demonstrate a virtualized SATCOM ground system. Based upon Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform, the solution will enable the government to field SATCOM networks in line with modernization goals including streamlining gateway and remote terminal capabilities supported by multiple vendors, reducing life-cycle costs and supporting adaptive, dynamic space operations. Funding for this award was through the Network Command, Control, Communication, and Intelligence Cross-Functional Team (N-CFT) established by the Army’s Future Command.



Supporting a “fighting SATCOM” strategy, future military satellite communications (MilSatCom) networks will require dynamic capabilities such as resiliency, the ability to adapt to suddenly changing mission conditions on the fly and the ability quickly spin up and spin down resources for multi-mission support. Today’s hardware-based networks cannot deliver the speed, interoperability or agility to meet these goals, a situation that is driving digital transformation and modernization efforts across the space industry.

Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform is the only fully-orchestrated, COTS satellite ground system architected on modern, software-defined networking (SDN) principles. OpenSpace digitizes the RF signals flowing to and from satellites so they can be processed and managed in virtual environments such as the cloud. This means applications can be instantiated faster, support multiple missions and orbits, react on-the-fly to changing conditions and operate at lower cost. For example, space network components that typically take weeks or even months to implement in today’s hardware-based world are replaced by virtual network functions (VNF) that can be stood up in just minutes with the OpenSpace Platform. Because it is based on accepted industry standards, OpenSpace is compatible with standards compliant network resources from other companies, assuring interoperability and avoiding vendor lock-in.

Chris Badgett, Vice President of Technology for Kratos Space said, “A strategic goal of the military is to operate an integrated SATCOM enterprise, which increases assured SATCOM access for the warfighter and improves the effectiveness of the infrastructure by enhancing resilience. Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform will show how critical satellite network operations can be made interoperable across domains.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com