Stran & Company Launches Expanded Sales and Marketing Initiative to Capitalize on Growing Demand and Scalable Infrastructure

Quincy, MA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the launch of an expanded sales and marketing strategy. Stran is establishing a dedicated lead generation team comprised of experienced industry veterans, as well as increasing its digital marketing to capitalize on the demand for the Company’s products and services.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, “Over the years, we have invested heavily in our infrastructure, including cutting edge technologies. As a result, our service-based offering and value proposition has resonated extremely well with customers, resulting in strong revenue growth. Building on this success, we are establishing a new and dedicated lead generation team, which will be further supported by an integrated and aggressive digital marketing strategy. We believe this sales and marketing initiative will enable us to expand into new markets and verticals, while capitalizing on our highly scalable infrastructure. Specifically, we have built a fully integrated and highly differentiated ordering and logistics platform, including order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions, which enables us to provide our customers a complete end-to-end solution and unique value proposition. Given our premier reputation and fragmented nature of this industry, we believe we are ideally positioned to rapidly grow our market position as a leader in the promotional products industry, serving many of the leading Fortune 500 companies in the country.”

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

STRN@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact: